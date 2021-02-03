Matt Hancock defends Boris Johnson’s trip to Batley as MP says he ‘should stay at number 10’





Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended Boris Johnson’s trip to a vaccination center in Batley on Monday, after a Yorkshire MP said he should “stay at number 10”. The prime minister visited the Al-Hikmah center in Batley on Monday, where he met with community leaders responsible for encouraging uptake of the vaccine and people who had received their first vaccine. However, some on social media have pointed out that at times Mr Johnson did not wear a mask. And Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said YorkshireLive that Mr Johnson should have stayed in London. Referring to Mr Johnsons’ trip to Batley, Mr Sheerman said: “I wonder what he was doing traveling the country when most people are told not to travel. “Maybe he sparked apathy. “He was breaking the rules again. He should have done it online and not risk spreading the virus. “He should stay at number 10.” The veteran Labor MP also raised his objections in the House of Commons, when he accused the Prime Minister of “violating all the rules that circulate in the country and causing discontent”? “The secretary of state knows full well that when he does good things I tell him, and there is a lot to celebrate today,” he said. “But before we get too euphoric, may I remind him that 406 people died yesterday from Covid and 70 people have died in hospitals in Huddersfield since January 1? “The fight is still going on, but the team that works in my constituency and beyond are brilliant. They all play by the rules, but will he please stop the prime minister from breaking all of them? rules, to travel the country and create discontent? “

The health secretary joked that Mr Sheerman was “doing so well … until the last moment” before defending the prime minister’s visit. “Of course the Prime Minister is going to travel the country and thank people for what they are doing,” he said. “We just heard from my colleague the MP for Dewsbury [Mark Eastwood] on the very positive impact the Prime Minister had during his visit to Dewsbury. “I know people across Scotland were very excited to see the Prime Minister come to Scotland to thank those who work in the labs, on testing and on vaccinations. Maybe the Prime Minister will come to Huddersfield and the brilliant vaccination center there. “If he can’t come, maybe I should go, with the honorable gentleman, to say a big thank you.” “Traveling across the country to thank people for their efforts is an important part of sustaining the nation in these difficult times.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos