Draghi brings market knowledge and gravity to tame Italian crises

MILAN The former head of the European Central Bank, credited with helping save the euro, has now been called upon to pull Italy, the euro area’s third-largest economy, out of the pandemic and the worst recession since World War II .

Mario Draghi has earned global respect as the head of the European Central Bank for eight years, managing monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro, with an economy of 12 trillion euros ($ 14.4 trillion) . Draghi, 73, not only has an insider’s understanding of the financial settlement Italy must follow, but he respects those whose patience Italy might demand during the difficult months and years to come.

When Draghi picks up the phone to call the White House, President Joe Biden answers. Because it’s Mario Draghi, deputy director of principal Milan Daily Corriere della Sera, Daniele Manca, said on Wednesday. The same goes for (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping.

A seasoned treasury official who went on to become Italy and then Europe’s first central banker, Draghi brings gravitas, crisis management and knowledge of the labor market to governing Italy out of a pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. results. President Sergio Mattarella hired him to form a broad-based government after feuds between Italian coalition parties over the response to the virus led Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Rome on Wednesday, Draghi listed the priorities Italy faces: overcoming the pandemic, ending the vaccination campaign, offering answers to the daily problem of citizens, relaunching the country.

Financial markets have welcomed the prospect of a Draghi government. Italy’s borrowing costs on its debt, the second largest in terms of GDP in Europe, fell, while stocks rebounded 2%. A financial analyst summed up the sentiment with the subject line: We love Mario Draghi!

Draghi is not afraid of bold solutions to big problems. When the eurozone was facing a crisis of confidence in 2012, he told a conference in London that the ECB would do everything in its power to preserve the euro. And believe me, that will be enough. This promise, backed by new ECB policies, helped stabilize markets that threatened to break the euro.

He took a pragmatic approach during the financial crisis. He broadened the range of the ECB’s stimulus policies to include large-scale bond purchases. He also oversaw the ECB’s decision to become the main banking supervisor after failing banks played a key role in the eurozone unrest.

His recent tenure as the head of the ECB, which ended on October 31, 2019, positions him well to help Italy overcome its difficulties as well as some € 200 billion in EU stimulus funds.

If Italy needs to exploit the backstop of the ECB bond market, which aims to prevent sovereign borrowing costs of eurozone countries from climbing to unaffordable levels, there is no one better than Draghi: He oversaw the design and unveiling of the backstops in 2012.

He would also be intimately familiar with the complexities of the European bailout fund created during the eurozone debt crisis.

Draghi joined the ECB as the third head in 2011, when Italy was plunged into a debt crisis. As President-designate of the ECB, Draghi and Jean-Claude Trichet, then President of the ECB, intervened in Italian politics through an August 2011 letter to then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi , demanding reforms to reduce the deficit, improve growth and deal with a financial market crisis that threatened to shatter the euro.

The ECB then started buying Italian bonds to stabilize governments’ borrowing costs in what appeared to be an undeclared counterparty. The ECB has denied any deal. The ECB’s bond purchases did not ease the pressure on the government as Berlusconis’ efforts at economic reform faltered; Berlusconi resigned in November 2011 and was replaced by technocrat Mario Monti.

Born in Rome, Draghi graduated from La Sapienza University with a degree in economics and received his doctorate in 1976 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied with Nobel laureate Franco Modigliani. Among his MIT comrades was Ben Bernanke, the future head of the Federal Reserve. He taught at the University of Florence and was also a senior official at the World Bank, based in Washington.

Draghi served from 1991 to 2001 as a senior official in the Italian Treasury, under governments of various orientations, from conservative Berlusconi to former communist Massimo DAlema. He oversaw the privatization of Italian public industries and helped Italy put its finances in shape to join the euro as a founding member in 1999.

Many in Italy had hoped that Draghi would be available to take over when President Sergio Mattarellas’ term ends in 2022, untainted by Italian politics. The largely ceremonial role is proving essential in helping to manage the all too frequent political crises in Italy, which require skillful negotiation and unassailable knowledge of Italy’s constitution and institutions.

While it cannot be ruled out that Draghi could succeed Mattarella as President within just a year, the odds are slim given the enormity of the tasks Italy faces and the timing of the crisis.

Draghi comes with luggage. As a central banker involved in overseeing the harsh austerity policies imposed on some European countries during the crisis, he has been viewed with skepticism in some corners as someone who relies on financial interests. A move to investment bank Goldman Sachs will only amplify the criticisms.

Few Italians have succeeded in turning success abroad into success at home. Monti, a former EU commissioner, has been widely credited with helping Italy recover from the 2011 debt crisis, but his legacy was confused when he formed his own party and ran. in the national elections that followed.

Any Draghi government will likely be short-lived. The current mandate of parliaments is extended by two years. But analysts say the Draghis term could be even shorter.

A very plausible scenario is that after the end of vaccinations and the start of the economic recovery, the parties withdraw their support and demand new elections, said Nicola Nobile, chief Italian economist at Oxford Economics. This would most likely happen next spring, after the appointment of a new president.

McHugh reported from Frankfurt.