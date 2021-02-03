Plaintiff to PM turns out to be ‘land grabber’ himself





ISLAMABAD:

A man, who accused the Ghauri town leadership on Monday of land grabbing during an interactive phone session with Prime Minister Imran Khan, was found involved in the land grab, an investigation has revealed.

After the Prime Minister’s directives, the Islamabad police opened an investigation into Chaudhry Masood’s complaint against the management of the city of Ghauri.

The investigation revealed that Masood himself had obtained from the management of the town of Ghauri 410 million rupees in cash and commercial and residential plots costing over 700 million rupees. However, refused to transfer the land to the leadership.

Management provided evidence against Masood to the Koral Police Station, which was tasked with investigating the matter.

When contacted, Land Ghauri Town manager Imran Aslam praised Prime Minister Imran’s initiative, but said Masood was over one billion rupees in default to the housing company.

“We have provided all the evidence to the Koral police. But the police are providing a protocol to Chaudhry Masood because of the call he made to the PM,” he added.

Aslam said police should visit the site and see the enormous Masood “palace” and apartment building on commercial land.

“If he had provided land to the leadership of Ghauri town in accordance with the agreements, the problems faced by all would have been solved. But he showed bad intentions and even tried to contact Prime Minister Imran to devour our investment, ”he added.

Aslam swore they would prove in every forum that Chaudhry Masood was a fraudster.

When contacted at the SHO Koral police station, Malik Bashir said he would be assured that the investigation was conducted on merit and his report sent to the prime minister.

He said both sides should appear before police and present all documents.

Despite several attempts, Masood could not be contacted because his cell phone was constantly switched off.

Former owner of Ghauri town arrested

Following directives from the Prime Minister’s secretariat, the Koral police arrested the former owner of the town of Ghauri Chaudhry Abdur Rehman from his residence in the settlement of Fazaia.

The SHO Koral police station, after contacting him, confirmed the arrest. The Express Tribune tried to contact Chaudhry Rehman to take his version but his cell phone was switched off.

