Politics
Turkeys Erdoan denies the existence of an LGBT community
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Wednesday rejected the existence of LGBT people while speaking at a provincial congress for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Erdoan said Turkey is walking forward with national spiritual values, adding that the country’s youth are not LGBT.
There is no LGBT, T24 news site quoted him as saying.
Ours is a youth who continues on their way, straight ahead, hand in hand with all their police officers, added the Turkish president.
Erdoans comments on the arrival of the severely discriminated community after criticizing the main opposition leader, Kemal Kldarolu, for supporting students at Boazii University, whom Erdoan called terrorists, in the middle of the fifth week of protests at the country’s best university which resulted in dozens of detentions during protests on Tuesday. .
We do not accept these young people as the young people of our country who truly embody national and spiritual values. Indeed, are you students, or are you terrorists who attack the offices of the rectors and try to occupy them? asked the president.
Erdoan continued to accuse Kldarolu of walking a path with your terrorist friends, and said that he and his party did not support the terrorists, and we will not.
Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu said on Tuesday that 79 students who had been arrested in previous protests had been members of terrorist organizations.
Among those detained at Boazii University, 108 people are not students of Boazii and 79 people are terrorists, Soylu said. I am obliged to announce them to the public. When I explain things to people, they say I talk too much.
There is no excess here, Soylu said. Should rectors’ elections also be democratic? No. We look at the result.
In the past, faculty members elected rectors. As it was very wrong in my opinion, President Erdoan took the matter into his own hands, Soylu said. Thus, students did not have a say in the past and do not have a say today. It’s clear where faculty members have hung out on the academy.
Soylu also said that there is no LGBT element in our culture and that the concept was imported from the West.
Is there such a thing as LGBT in our past? Is it there and we don’t know? These are things that are happening in the West, Soylu said. In my faith, LGBT + is deviant.
Soylu accused LGBT students of provoking Muslims.
It could destroy our family structure, Soylu said. They are supported by foreign powers to tear Turkey apart.
Prior to the November 2002 election, when the AKP first came to power, Erdoan attended a talk show called Young Outlook and spoke out in favor of LGBT rights.
It is imperative for homosexuals to have their rights guaranteed by law, within their own rights and freedoms, Erdoan said. We don’t think the treatment they get, which we sometimes see on TV, is humane to begin with.
Back then, transgender sex workers often found themselves in the headlines under headlines such as transvestite terrorism, referring to disputes over money or harassment as they fought with clients along Istanbul’s highways, and a police chief known to have tortured transgender women, Sleyman The Hose. Ulusoy, was still on duty in Beyolu district.
