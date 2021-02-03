Horse O War gold vase for Madras





Horse O War has an advantage over its rivals in the Madras Gold Vase (1,400m), the flagship event of the races taking place here on Thursday (February 4).

1. PLATE ALMA MATER (1,200 m), from 20 to 45 (no whip), 2:00 p.m .: 1. Pacific (13) H. Rahul 60, 2. Protea (2) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Rwanda (4) Azfar Syeed 58.5, 4. Fun Storm (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Lord Buckingham (1) Farhan 56, 6. Sir Baffert (6) Zervan 56, 7. Star Caliber (12) Shahar Babu 56, 8 Break the silence (7) TS Jodha 55, 9. Full of surprise (11) K. Mukesh Kumar 55,10. Atacama (9) Irshad Alam 54.5, 11. Rajputana (8) Stephen Raj 54.5, 12. Lady Blazer (10) Arshad Alam 54, 13. Regal Tiara (5) Manikandan 54 and 14. Street Cat (14) P. Sai Kumar 53.

1. PACIFIC, 2. PROTEA, 3. FULL OF SURPRISE

2. STAR SUPREME PLATE (Div. II), (1200m), 6 years and over, rated 40 to 65, 2-30: 1. Lord Ascot (8) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Admiral Nelson (6) S . Shareef 58.5, 3. Asian Warrior (7) H. Rahul 58.5, 4. Desert Hawk (4) P. Saikumar 58.5, 5. Pinewood (9i) A. Ayaz Khan 58.5, 6. Star Glitter (2) Muzaffar 57.5, 7 . Branka (50 TS Jodha 56, 8. Royal Protocal (10) Azfar Syeed 56, 9. Lady Elise (3) Stephen Raj 55,5, 10. Eyes Of Falcon () () 54 and 11. Arithmetica (1) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. LORD ASCOT, 2. DESERT HAWK, 3. PROTOCAL ROYAL

3. STAR SUPREME PLATE (Div. I), (1,200 m), 6 years and over, rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Catelyn (8) P. Trevor 60.5, 2. Drei Bruder (2 ) Azfar Syeed 60,5, 3. Thomas Hardy (4) Shahar Babu 60,5, 4. Glorious Land (1) AM Alam 60, 5. Wonder Blaze (10) R. Ajay Kumar 60, 6. Kingston Heath (11 ) Zervan 59, 7. Texas Rose (6) L. Mukesh Kumar 59, 8. Crown of Stars (5) H. Rahul 58, 9. Star Envoy (7) Akshay Kumar 55, 10. Queens Hall (3) P Sai Kumar 54.5 and 11. Areca Cruise (9) Farhan 54.

1. CATELYN, 2. THOMAS HARDY, 3. GLORIOUS LAND

4. G. NARASIMHAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3 years only (Conditions), 3-30: 1. Cloud Jumper (5) Manikandan 56, 2. Coup De Etait (4) S. Shareef 56, 3. Marshall (1) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Mystical Magician (3) Farhan 56, 5. Off Shore Breeze (7) TS Jodha 56, 6. Regal Kid (2) R. Ajay Kumar 56, 7. Tudor (10 ) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Abilitare (12) Shahar Babu 54.5, 9. Fashion Of Stars (8) Jagadeesh 54.5, 10. Hallucinate (9) Zervan 54.5, 11. Sweet Fragrance (1) Arshad Alam 54.5 and 12. Turf Beauty (6) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. HALLUCINATE, 2. TUDOR, 3. SWEET PERFUME

5. MADRAS GOLD VASE (1,400m), 3 years only (Terms), 4-00: 1. Greeks Ace () () 56, 2. Horse O War (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Knight Envied (6) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Amendment (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Lady Solitaire (1) Jagadeesh 54.5, 6. Race For The Stars (9) Zervan 54.5, 7. Royal Pearl (7) P. Trevor 54.5, 8. Dream Station (2) P. Sai Kumar 52, 9. Knott So Knotty (4) Arshad Alam 52, 10. Chashni (10) S. Shareef 50.5 and 11. Royal Treasure (5) Nakhat Sigh 50.5.

1. HORSE O WAR, 2. DREAM STATION, 3. ROYAL PEARL

6. ISSUES IN THE TRIAL OF SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS (1,200m), 4 years and over (Conditions), 4-30: 1. Corfe Castle (11) P. Trevor 60, 2. Cavallo Veloce (7) A. Imran Khan 57, 3. Star Baron (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 4. Bernardini (5) S. Shareef 54, 5. Glorious Destiny (9) TS Jodha 54, 6. Hope And Glory (4) Jagadeesh 54, 7. Kingoftheworld (10) Arshad Alam 54, 8. Megasthenes (2) M. Bhaskar 54, 9. Never Again (8) P. Sai Kumar 54, 10. Silver Hawk (3) Farhan 54, 11. Apalis (2) Zervan 52.5 and 12. Versallies (1) Azfar Syeed 52.5.

1. CAVALLO VELOCE, 2. CHÂTEAU DE CORFE, 3. GLORIOUS DESTINY

7. DIABOLIC PLATE (2000 m), noted 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Otus (6) AM Alam 60, 2. Swiss Agatta (1) Manikandan 59.5, 3. Brilliant Script (7) H. Rahul 58.5, 4. City Of Sails (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 5. Cavallo Vincente (3) A. Imran Khan 57, 6. Divina (5) TS Jodha 57, 7. Welcome winner (10 ) Azfar Syeed 57, 8. Sifan (8) Zervan 54.5, 9. Supreme Excelsior (11) Nakhat Singh 53, 10. Perfect Support (2) A. Ayaz Khan 52 and 11. Betty Boop (9) PK Gaddam 50.5.

1. WINNING HORSE, 2. CITY OF SAILS, 3. DIVINA

8. CAPRIANI PLATE (1000 m), rated 00 to 25 (without whip), 5-30: 1. Pragmatic (5) H. Rahul 60, 2. Palace Music (11) M. Bhaskar 58.5, 3. Driftwood Pacific (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 4. Arazinger (2) Arshad Alam 56.5, 5. Azeria (14) S. Hussain 56.5, 6. Dance Of Waves (13) Farhan 56, 7. Fire Strike (9) S. Shareef 56, 8. Heavenly Blue (4) PK Gaddam 56, 9. Three Of A Kind (6) Azfar Syeed 56, 10. Princess Saaraa (12) Shahar Babu 55.5, 11. Dynamic Approach (3) AM Alam 55.5 , 12. Vulture (10) Stephen Raj 55.5, 13. Try hard (7) Irshad Alam 55 and 14. Short Flirt Skirt (8) P. Sai Kumar 53.5.

1. PRAGMATIC, 2. PALACE MUSIC, 3. SKY BLUE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

