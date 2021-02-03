Jen Psaki takes photo after reporter grilled press secretary over Biden-Jinping talks: ‘Don’t put words in my mouth’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki raised her eyebrows again after appearing to criticize a reporter for “putting words” in his mouth about the Biden administration’s strategy in China.

During a White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, February 2, Politico reporter Anita Kumar asked Psaki if President Joe Biden had already scheduled a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Psaki responded by saying the White House is still working on the best approach to China and has no appeal planned. She promised to reveal more details in the future. It sounds a lot like the strategy of not talking to him right now because you talk about talking to allies first and making other calls, Kumar replied. Did they ask for a call?

I have nothing left for you, Psaki said. I don’t like putting words in my mouth. It wasn’t my effort. What I was conveying was our strategy here from the United States of working with our partners and allies and figuring out when is the right time. “

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of expanded bilateral meeting (Getty Images)

Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has already spoken with leaders from the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Mexico and Russia. So far, the new president has not canceled former President Donald Trump’s tariffs against China. Our approach to our relationship with China is strategic, obviously, and we’re working to make sure that we approach that relationship from a position of strength, and that includes engaging with our allies and partners, a lot of those calls have taken place. They will continue, Psaki said at the briefing, adding: Of course, the relationship with China is going to be multi-layered. Managing the climate well, managing the economy well, managing security.

The new White House press secretary was mocked by conservatives earlier this week for her promises to “go back” to reporters. Psaki addressed the social media outcry when she took the lectern on Monday. “And the last thing I just want to do before I get to your questions, I often note that I’ll go back. I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I’m going to pick up on a number of things, as we often do directly. , ” she says.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily White House press briefing (Getty Images)

The White House press team was also criticized earlier this week after reporters expressed concerns about White House employees trying to persuade them to ask their questions in advance before asking them during press briefings. Reporters raised concerns about Psaki’s team trying to get their questions in advance during a Zoom call from the White House Correspondents Association, The Daily Beast reported. WHCA leaders then advised reporters to reject or not respond to such requests, multiple sources told the outlet.

While it’s a relief to see briefings come back, especially with a commitment to factual reporting, the press can’t really do their job in the briefing room if the White House chooses and chooses the questions it wants, said a White House correspondent. It is not a free press at all.

It pissed off enough reporters for people to report it [WHCA] for them to deal with, added another knowledgeable source. The White House news team did not deny the accusation when responding to the Daily Beast. However, he said it was routine work to make the briefings “as effective as possible”.

