Boris Johnson appoints ‘catch-up tsar’ to help educate children affected by Covid disruption





Boris Johnson has appointed a new remedial czar who will lead a task force to oversee plans for children to have private lessons and summer schools. The Prime Minister has asked Sir Kevan Collins to lead a team of experts who will draft proposals on how to deal with the amount of learning children have missed during the pandemic. Sir Kevan is the former Managing Director of the Education Endowment Fund, a government-backed charity that conducts research on education. Last week, the Prime Minister confirmed that English schools will not be able to reopen after mid-February, adding that March 8 would be the earliest possible date on which some children could return to class. At the same time, Boris Johnson announced that summer schools, a Covid bonus and an additional 300 million for a tutoring program will be part of a new set of catch-up measures. He said he was aware that the second extended period of school closures will have a huge impact on children’s learning, which will take more than a year to make up for. The government will work on a long-term plan to ensure children can make up for the learning they missed during the pandemic, Mr Johnson told MPs. As England emerged from the latest lockdown, the government announced it would launch a major billion-dollar catch-up plan for children who have fallen behind. The ministers said schools would receive money to hire in-house tutors who could run extra lessons for small groups of students throughout the school year. But with many children sent home to self-isolate at several times during the fall semester, combined with the renewed school closures this term, there is concern that these remedial programs may not have been able to. start as expected. Meanwhile, school leaders have called for the right to repeat a year to be considered by ministers, but added that the number should be limited. The Association of School and College Leaders has expressed interest in the proposition that children who have suffered extreme learning loss should be given the opportunity to enjoy the year. But they cautioned that this would only work in practice if a small number of children repeated the year because too many students willing to do so could create a logical blockage. Their remarks came after the Institute for Education Policy backed calls for students to be allowed to repeat a grade.







