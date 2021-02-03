Air Chief meets PM Imran to discuss PAF issues





ISLAMABAD – The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Professional issues relating to the Pakistani Air Force were discussed at the meeting, an official statement said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, today called Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Professional issues relating to the Pakistani Air Force were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/DoWRljjmoJ

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 3, 2021

On Tuesday, a graduation ceremony for the 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD Course was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as the main guest while Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present on the occasion.

A total of 133 graduate cadets, including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force cadets and 6 cadets, graduated on the occasion. SFOC presented branch badges to graduate officers and also presented trophies to holders of the distinction.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman’s Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Air Cadet Faizan Iqbal. The trophy for the best allied cadet was won by RSAF caddy Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani.

The Chief of the Air Staff’s trophy for the best overall performance in air defense was won by Air Cadet Shahryar Khan. The Chief of the Air Staff’s Trophy for Best Engineering Performance was won by Air Cadet Muhammad Usman.

The Chief of Staff’s Trophy for Best Performance in Flight Training was awarded to Danish Air Cadet Qayyum.

The sword of honor for Best Overall Performance at the College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Air Cadet Muhammad Usman. The sword of honor for the best overall performance at the University of Flying Training was won by Muhammad Ibtisam Naeem.

The ceremony was followed by an exciting air show by the PAF Academy “Sherdil” aerobatic team and a specialized military exercise “Hamza Flight” from the academy.

Earlier, on his arrival, the SFOC had been received by Air Vice-Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Commander of the Air Officer and PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

The ceremony was attended by senior military and civilian officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduate students.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos