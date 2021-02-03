Sandi believes micro-restrictions can speed up tourism recovery





Jakarta – Instruction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which applies small-scale social restrictions hosted by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. According to him, Jokowi’s statement at a limited meeting held at the State Palace, Gambir, central Jakarta on Wednesday (3/2/2021) was in line with measures to restore tourism and the creative economy national he is currently pursuing. Therefore, Sandi stressed that the implementation of small-scale social restrictions must be carried out in a disciplined manner. The goal is that cases of the national corona virus or COVID-19 can be significantly reduced. “The key is on the ground, it is carried out in detail, once again the president’s direction is that the plan is to be executed properly and obey the field with a disciplined level of detail,” Sandi said in a statement received. by detik.com, Wednesday (3/2/2021). “It is necessary to affirm strict compliance with the application,” he added. Along with this, Sandi reiterated that innovation, adaptation and collaboration must be carried out by all parties to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector and the current creative economy. Because according to him, there is no standard formula that can be adopted by a nation to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. “So it’s different for each country and a varied level of adaptation-agility is needed for us to apply, especially in tourism and the creative economy,” Sandi explained. Not only that, Sandi said that implementing small-scale social restrictions does not make it difficult for the community. Likewise with the implementation of the mass vaccination against COVID-19, which enters its third week in February 2021. Vaccination should be carried out at a number of planned locations. “We want to propose, because the president’s hope to achieve cardiac immunity or community immunity targets a congested area with high levels of mobility and high human interaction,” Sandi explained. “It fits well with tourist destinations and places of interaction from a creative economy perspective,” he added. Therefore, he continued, Sandi hopes that the budget of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, which was previously allocated to the COVID-19 vaccination, can be prioritized in a number of tourist destinations and centers. creative economies of the archipelago. “With vaccination which increases, of course, we can remove the impact that we hope for the transmission of COVID-19 and generate Indonesian tourism which encourages the recovery of the national economy, ”he explained. Watch the video “Message from Wishnutama to Sandiaga: great challenges ahead!“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(msl / ddn)







