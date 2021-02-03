S-400s still a problem for US-Turkish relations under Biden

ANKARA: Turkey had its first official contact with the administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday through a phone call between the two countries’ top advisers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Ibrahim Kalin, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Many voices in Washington question the alliance between the two countries following the purchase by Ankaras of a Russian missile defense system in 2019.

The Turkeys S-400 system was installed last year and Erdogan recently pledged to start negotiations to purchase a second batch of missiles from Moscow despite US opposition.

We have not been able to (have to) seek permission from the Biden administration, he said.

The White House said in a statement that Sullivan had expressed concern that Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system would undermine the cohesion and effectiveness of the alliance.

But Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund think tank, believes Washington isn’t planning a big deal or a reset with Turkey.

What the press release suggests is to continue to cooperate on issues that both allies agree on, resolve disagreements that can be resolved, but most importantly manage disagreements effectively, rather than just accepting informally to disagree, he told Arab News.

While disagreements over side issues are more manageable, disagreements over issues related to the core of the treaty alliance between Turkey and the United States are a different case, he said.

The conversation between Sullivan and Kalin came a week after another White House statement described China and Turkey as a mutual concern for Washington and the EU, with whom the latter shares an eastern border.

Last December, Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara, including a ban on issuing export licenses for the acquisition of the S-400, having already withdrawn its NATO ally from the F-35 fighter program. , despite the manufacture of several parts of the aircraft in Turkey.

The United States views the presence of S-400 missiles on Turkish soil as a serious threat to NATO’s larger defense systems and the functioning of the F-35s, although Ankara says the missiles will not be integrated into the defenses of alliances.

The American attitude is that the ball is in Turkey’s court on the S-400. The sanctions were a warning intended to indicate that the United States will go further but does not want to do so, Max Hoffman, a Turkish analyst with the Washington-based Center for American Progress, told Arab News.

Turkish concessions, including not purchasing more weapon systems and not fully activating the current network, were essential to prevent further escalation, he added.

It will be difficult for Erdogan to back down, but it’s his own situation that keeps the United States constantly on notice of the consequences, Hoffman said.

In a recent interview with Deutsche Welle on January 26, James Jeffrey, former U.S. special envoy to Syria, said he did not foresee any improvement in U.S.-Turkish relations under Biden. He said Ankara failed to seize the opportunities offered during the administration of former US President Donald Trump, taking no steps to reach compromises.

We delayed the S-400 sanctions, we delayed them again afterwards, and then delayed again. Have we managed to move forward? Of course not. This is the legacy the Biden team has taken on, Jeffrey said.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, recently called Turkey a so-called strategic partner, alluding to the difficult times ahead for bilateral relations.

The new US administration sees Turkish ownership of the S-400 systems as a problem with the cohesion of the alliance, Unluhisarcikli said.

Apparently there is a willingness on both sides to keep the relationship from rolling over the cliff and improving it if possible, and what they need to do now is agree on a general framework for the relationship. including on how they will handle their disagreements, he added.

The US sanctions received bipartisan support from the US Congress in December and marked the first time that the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) has been used against a NATO ally.

The S-400 disagreement is likely to be among the main challenges in the relationship unless Ankara backs down.

According to Hoffman, by promoting the S-400s so actively in the Turkish press, Erdogan made it more difficult for him to compromise, especially among nationalist voters.

Given that the ejection of the F-35 was a bigger punitive measure than the CAATSA sanctions, and yet didn’t seem to change the Erdogans’ minds, Hoffman is not optimistic about a future compromise.

The compromise between the F-35 and the S-400 makes no sense in terms of rational and realistic foreign policy, underlining the importance of domestic political and ideological concerns in Erdogans’ calculation, he said. .