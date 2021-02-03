Manhattan DA considers prosecution after Trump pardon





Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon leaves Manhattan Federal Court following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering silver, in New York City, August 20, 2020.

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office plans to prosecute Steve Bannon for state crimes in the wake of former White House senior adviser who received pardon in federal criminal case from then-President Donald Trump .

The investigation by District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office highlights the double-edged sword of presidential pardons, which only apply to federal crimes, not state cases.

Bannon, who at one point led Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, was indicted last year along with several other men in Manhattan U.S. District Court for defrauding donors who had contributed millions of dollars to a private group that ostensibly planned to use the money to build a wall. on the border with Mexico.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon himself pocketed more than $ 1 million in funds donated to the “We Build the Wall” project.

Former right-wing Breitbart News, who denied the allegations, was one of dozens of people pardoned by Trump on Jan. 18, two days before Trump left office.

None of Bannon’s three co-defendants in the federal criminal case have been pardoned by Trump, leaving them to face an upcoming trial.

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday night that the Manhattan Bureau’s Bureau of Major Economic Crimes is investigating the possibility of prosecuting Bannon for crimes in New York State in connection with We Build the Wall.

A source close to the investigation confirmed the report to WNBC on Wednesday.

The source said the prosecutor’s office was collecting documents as part of this investigation.

A defense attorney and spokesperson for Bannon did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked about the investigation.

A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment.

Vance’s office is currently seeking to reinstate state fraud and other criminal charges he brought against Trump’s other 2016 campaign leader, Paul Manafort, in 2019.

A judge ruled in late 2019 that Vance’s lawsuits against Manafort were banned on dual criminality because he had been convicted in a federal court of driving-related crimes that are the subject of the prosecutor’s case.

Vance’s office tries to overturn the decision.

Manafort was also pardoned by Trump for his federal crimes last month.

The prosecutor’s office is currently conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, in connection with a number of issues, including how the company valued Westchester County property for certain purposes.

Vance’s office is also investigating how the company took into account discreet cash payments made shortly before the 2016 election to two women who said they had sex with Trump. He denied their allegations.

Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns and other financial documents that a Manhattan grand jury turned over to longtime Trump accountants at the prosecutor’s request.

The Supreme Court, which previously rejected a similar effort to block that subpoena, has yet to say whether it will even consider Trump’s latest request.

