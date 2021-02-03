Boris Johnson sticks to cautious school reopening date despite pressure from MPs

Boris Johnson insisted it was prudent to stick to the scheduled March 8 opening date for schools in England, despite pressure from his own MPs to speed up the process.
The prime minister said the proposed date was three weeks after the most vulnerable should have been vaccinated, leaving time for immunity to take effect.
But in Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said schools would begin a gradual reopening from February 22. Elsewhere, the Welsh government is due to make a decision by the end of the week on whether to reopen schools after the February semester.
But Mr Johnson said at the Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that the government is sticking to its own cautious approach.
What we don’t want to do now that we are moving forward with the vaccine rollout and have a timeline for where we are going, we don’t want to be forced to backtrack, he said.
We believe this is a cautious and cautious approach. I think it’s best to stick with that.
England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said English schools have managed to hold the line and stay open until the new, more transmissible variant of the virus strikes.
He said: The rates are going down now, but they are still incredibly high. If we restart take-off from the very high levels we are experiencing now, the NHS will find itself in trouble extremely quickly.
But Professor Whitty said schools are a safe place for children. He said it was for ministers to decide when the schools were to open, but he was convinced the risk for children of contracting Covid-19 was incredibly low.
Earlier on Wednesday, former chief whip Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, reiterated his call for the government to ease lockdown restrictions as soon as possible.
Conservative MP Harper said in a statement: The Prime Minister said last week that reopening schools is a national priority.
Now that Scotland has indicated schools will likely return from February 22, there must be a very good reason to keep English schools closed even longer.
He urged the government to start easing all restrictions from March 8, adding: We were able to show the public how the good news about the vaccination rollout translates into a return to normal life.
Ms Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that Scottish schools would begin a gradual reopening from February 22 and said that date would be subject to final confirmation in two weeks.
In Wales, negotiations with the unions continue this week in hopes of being able to announce the reopening of schools on Friday, Welsh Government Minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday.
A gradual return to the classroom, starting with elementary school children, could begin after the midterm break in February if Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Wales.
Ms Morgan, Minister for Mental Health, Welfare and Welsh Language, said: We are absolutely committed to reopening schools as soon as possible and that is why there will be intensive discussions with unions this week to make sure we can put everything in place. place so that we can ensure the safety, as much as possible, of students and teachers.
Ms Morgan told a Welsh government briefing that Prime Minister Mark Drakeford had previously said he wanted to give parents, students and teachers two weeks’ notice before a phased return begins.
The Prime Minister has designated February 22 as the date for the government to release its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions in England.
