Why did Donald Trump get angry?

For more than five years, Donald Trump dominated American news and more than most former American presidents. But since being kicked out of his favorite social network (and the White House), he’s done something extremely out of his character: shut up. I spoke with our correspondent in Washington, Olivia Nuzzi, why this is and whether it is (luckily) possible that the trend could continue.

Ben: Since being banned from Twitter and Facebook, former President Trump has virtually disappeared from the public eye. To say that this has no character for a man who feasts on adulation, indignation and above all attention would be to underestimate the point. I would have thought he was bypassing the social media crackdown with daily appearances on Fox or OANN or Newsmax or something like that. Instead, we were in radio silence for almost a month, with occasional photos of Mar a Lago and pro forma statements our only proof of what he did.

To be clear, I’m not asking Trump to make a big comeback despite his boosting effect on web traffic. But the guy is still the dominant figure in his party, and I felt like not making a noise was akin to death for him. Are you also surprised by its silence? And why do you think this happens?

Olivia: I asked a current member of his team about this the other night, and their response was: Well, have plenty of time after the trial! On the one hand, it’s just some sort of classic non-response response that doesn’t reveal anything. But on the other hand, I think it’s probably true that the former president is waiting to see how it goes and how to move forward in this new season of his life. He maintains enormous influence over a Republican Party that he doesn’t care how it relates to confirming its relevance. But his favorite platform remains unavailable to him. Some of the statements released by Office 45, as they appear in my inbox, have been somewhat pathetic echoes of Trump’s tweets of old. On Monday night, for example, they issued a media advisory ahead of his new lawyer, David Schoen, to appear on Hannity, and the statement concluded: Enjoy!

Ben: Maggie Haberman tweeted that he told assistants to stay silent for six to eight weeks. Do you agree that he really has patience here? This famous Trump discipline?

Olivia: I wouldn’t necessarily say his discipline. I think it’s less evolved than that. I was recently talking to another reporter who covered the Trump administration with me, and we’ve both noticed how, in the last few days, we’ve tried to get the outgoing president to sit down for interviews. It’s not as if Trump has ever submitted to every interview request. He said no more often than yes. But what we both got this time around was basically that he wasn’t ready or in the mood for it yet.

I think what I’ve always realized in the end, and now in this early part of his post-presidency, is that he was a lot angrier and a lot more disappointed and sour than I thought he was. Even though he had come to accept that he would lose long before Election Day and long before the results were known, he maintained a belief in his ability to pull off the near-impossible until the very end. My report never suggested that he really believed in the big electoral lie. Even the call he made to try to convince Georgia election officials to reverse the results there, I think it was Leon Neyfakh, whom I truly respect, who said that seemed to confirm that Trump was not pretending. My reporting suggested that, rather than believing the lie himself, he believed in his ability to do bullshit. His avoidance of the press appears to be a way of avoiding acknowledging the reality of how it ended. However, I’m sure his advisers and new lawyers (and old lawyers before that) argued that he wouldn’t help anything if he walked around for 45 minutes on the air with Maria Bartiromo or some other equivalent of low-rent propagandist they have. host a program on OANN or Newsmax. All he would do would be remind all Republicans on closing their votes how much of a nuisance he is.

Ben: Again, not that I’m dying to hear from him, but do you have any idea when he might reappear, and in what form? Is it possible that, thanks in large part to Twitters’ decision, his post-presidency was generally much quieter than almost anyone had predicted?

Olivia: It’s my personal hope that he decides to make his reappearance in a high-profile interview with New York Magazine, in which he answers all my questions with unusual frankness. I’m sure he responds to all kinds of requests for great interviews sitting on the big networks and lesser but sympathetic cable networks, but even though he’s sensitive enough to wince at the thought of being beaten by a reporter The general public who will ask strong questions, he is also selfish enough to know that the kind of media exposure and domination he aspires to can only be achieved through the mainstream media. But, there have been a lot of reports that are already extremely boring. I wouldn’t be surprised if what ends up happening is that he resurfaces not with a big planned, splashing media moment, but with random impulsive decisions, like calling reporters he sees on TV or whose he sees the signatures on the front page of The Post or The Times, you know? I could see him appearing at irregular intervals this way until the lead-up to midterm, when I suspected that hell was seizing the opportunity to campaign for MAGA candidates with rallies and, depending on the results of the impeachment trial, teasing the possibility of a 2024 Campaign.

Ben: If he finds a way to start making waves again on a regular basis, how much do you think the media like you should pay attention to his statements? As president, he was able to set the news agenda most of the time with his Twitter feed. Now he has no more power, but he is obviously still very loyal to his party. Usually we don’t pay too much attention to what past presidents have to say.

Olivia: Don’t we pay attention to what ex-presidents have to say, or that ex-presidents usually don’t say much?

Ben: Good point.

Olivia: I think it will depend on how much influence he manages to maintain over the Republican Party at large. If the congressional leadership continues to float to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his (presumably rather small) ring, it’s not really for the media to decide whether or not this is news, but we can decide. context and framing, and I hope everyone will be reasonable and responsible for how we cover these events. I’m not an optimist, to be clear. I think we’re probably always going to make the same mistakes or make new and somehow worse mistakes (that’s the American way!), But I hope.

Ben: Do you personally think the media environment is much healthier and more sensible without it?

Olivia: I don’t know if I would go that far. But it was nice to feel that I can breathe. From June 16, 2015 to January 20, 2021, it was just a long story. It never really ended, it just kept getting longer. No character has ever left, the cast continues to grow. There was always a feeling of feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information in this never-ending story. The story is still not really over and will not be until the end of the trial. But it doesn’t look quite like it used to.

