Government continues efforts to make Jakarta drug-free





May we be able to step up surveillance, law enforcement and, most importantly, preventive measures Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta provincial government has said it will continue to work with the Jakarta Metropolitan Police and other stakeholders to break the chain of drug crimes and make the Indonesian capital drug-free. To achieve the noble goal of making Jakarta a drug-free city, prevention of drug abuse and addiction and law enforcement against drug addicts is essential, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad said on Wednesday. Riza Patria. “May we be able to step up surveillance, law enforcement and, most importantly, preventive measures,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the drug elimination event in Jakarta Police. Patria said the government appreciates the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s excellent achievement in the war on drugs and its efforts to prevent community members from being drawn into the vicious cycle of drug addiction. Jakarta Metropolitan Police on Wednesday destroyed several hundred kilograms of drugs seized in raids between October 2020 and January 2021. The drugs seized include 217.44 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 801.48 kg of cannabis, 18,000 ecstasy tablets and 1.37 kg of Gorilla tobacco, said Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran. . The drugs were confiscated from 24 suspected drug traffickers and smugglers in nine cases of national and transnational drug offenses, he added. Imran said his men will continue to hunt down drug offenders amid the coronavirus pandemic, as drug trafficking has been classified as an extraordinary crime. The Jakarta Metropolitan Police is also supporting efforts to make Jakarta a drug-free city, he said, adding that the continued collective war on drugs is aimed at saving the future of Indonesia’s younger generation. The Indonesian capital Jakarta remains vulnerable to drug trafficking. On January 22, 2021, West Jakarta Metropolitan Police thwarted a 22-year-old drug courier’s attempt to deliver a package of crystal meth. The suspect, identified by his initials as S, was arrested in Kapuk Muara neighborhood, Penjaringan subdistrict, north Jakarta, said the head of the Narcotics Unit of the West Jakarta Police, deputy of the Sen.Com. National and transnational drug traffickers see Indonesia as a potential market due to its large population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in the country is valued at nearly Rp 66 trillion. People from all walks of life are plagued by drugs in the country, regardless of their socio-economic and professional backgrounds. The Indonesian government has taken severe punitive action against drug pioneers found smuggling and trading in the country over the past decades. While the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has called for capital punishment for those involved in the drug trade in the country, President Joko Widodo has issued sight shooting orders against drug pioneers. Related news: Jakarta police destroy several hundred kilograms of drugs Related news: Indonesian BNN confiscates 53.05 kilograms of crystal meth

