Pakistan begins vaccination campaign days after receiving half a million Chinese vaccines





Pakistan began immunizing frontline health workers days after receiving a gift of half a million Chinese jabs.

The arrival of the first batch of vaccines earlier this week sparked the first wave of injections, even though the country would still be weeks away from a mass vaccination campaign.

The nation of more than 220 million people has so far relied on donations and assistance to get vaccinated and health officials have been warned of a long campaign that is expected to face considerable reluctance from the government. public.

Pakistan began as officials of the United Nations Covax vaccine sharing program said they planned to send some 100 million doses by the end of March and more than 200 million more. here the end of June.

Beijing’s donation of the Sinopharm vaccine, along with an upcoming shipment of 17 million doses of Covax’s Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, should be enough to immunize all frontline health workers and the elderly, Pakistani officials said.

Dr Faisal Sultan, health adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that in total the country has around 100 million adults to be vaccinated, but must remain reasonable and modest about the number that can be reached.

Widespread public reluctance to take vaccines such as polio drops, along with logistical difficulties and vaccine supply, have made 40 to 50 million people a reasonable goal to vaccinate this year, he said. declared.

That number, along with the country’s young population and a small proportion of those already immune to the disease, will certainly help bring the country back to normal life, he told The Telegraph.

Pakistan has so far recorded around 550,000 cases and nearly 12,000 deaths. Official figures show the country is emerging from a second wave of cases, with lower deaths and infection rates nationwide. Still, doctors said the nationwide picture hid a more difficult situation in several hotspot cities, where hospitals remained nearly full and beds sometimes scarce.

An increase in Corona cases is being reported, said Dr Abdul Wahid Rajpoot, medical supervisor at Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital in Karachi. There is still no room for patients in the intensive care unit.

The family of Raees Ahmad Ansari, 78, said they spent hours trying to find him a bed in the city earlier this week in what has become a common ordeal at the worst of the outbreak.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos