Narendra Modi’s assault on the Indian idea





Over the past week, several state police forces have open surveys in the editors of Caravan, as well as many other journalists and writers, for covering the protests of farmers opposed to agricultural reforms promoted by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Twitters India’s office suspended magazine accounts, along with hundreds of other users, after a legal demand of the government. (CaravanHis account has since been reinstated, but the government is threatened with legal action on Twitter’s apparent non-compliance.) Press freedom groups contempt expressed, but it is not known what impact they will have. These latest attacks, which are part of a series of court cases, personal threats and intimidation against individual media outlets and journalists, secure what was becoming obvious: freedom of the press, a constitutional right, is endangered in Modis India. The brazen use of social media to censor journalists, the use of the police and the courts to silence them and, more fundamentally, the belief that those reporting on the protests are somehow undermining the State, illustrate how much has changed in India, and how far the country has deviated from its founding ideals. The authorities claim this Caravan and other media, by reporting on a particular hashtag, sparked or fueled unrest that began on January 26, Republic of India Day, in which New Delhi police fired tear gas demonstrating against farmers among these elderly men as a parade was underway to showcase Indias military power and rich cultural heritage. The picture duel, a celebration of Indian democracy on the one hand, the crushing of dissent on the other, have been brought to a shared screen by many news channels, inadvertently providing the perfect visual metaphor of modern India. Read: How Hinduism became a political weapon in India For foreigners, the idea of ​​India centers on spirituality and mysticism, Gandhi and non-violence, backpackers and yogis. Although these are stereotypical beliefs, they stem from the truth: the founding idea of ​​the country was a union of states, diverse in religion and liberal in accepting that diversity. Republic Day marks the consecration of our constitution, debated and approved in the years following independence. The preamble to this document notes that India is determined to constitute a nation with justice in social, economic and political life; Freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; Equality of status and opportunity, and to promote Fraternity among themselves. It was once the central philosophy of India. Now we are a very different country. The fact that a majority of Indians are Hindus today is not a demographic fact, but a guiding principle; while freedom of thought was once prized, journalists are now arrested; and what was once a union of states, united in their diversity, is a divided society, where Muslims are not welcome, where farmers are beaten for standing up for their rights.







