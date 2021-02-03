Biden administration makes first appeal in Turkey





Feb 3, 2021 Senior Advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin held talks with US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for nearly an hour on Tuesday in the first official communication between allies of the NATO since the departure of former President Donald Trump. Sullivan and Kalin discussed building US-Turkish relations and “effectively handling disagreements,” according to a White House press release. Relations between the two allies have remained thorny since Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system in 2017, an issue Sullivan discussed with his counterpart on Tuesday. The US national security adviser also expressed his government’s support for exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece to resolve disputes in the eastern Mediterranean and said Washington supports a planned resumption of UN-led status negotiations. from Cyprus. Turkish state media reported that the couple also discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and the COVID-19 pandemic. On Syria, the two discussed the potential negative humanitarian impact of a new Syrian government offensive in Idlib.

Kalin also stressed the need to “find a solution” to the Allied disagreement over US support for Kurdish-led factions in northeastern Syria, which Washington has armed and trained in the fight against it. Islamic State but which Ankara officials consider terrorists. Sullivan’s call came a day before the Ambassador David Satterfield touted the United States’ economic relationship with Turkey in an interview with Anadolu News Agency, citing the prospect of greater investment in Turkey’s manufacturing sector. While the way forward is not yet clear, the Biden administration could work to find common ground with Ankara on regional issues before tackling the central issue, the S-400 head-on.







