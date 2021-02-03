Analysis: Xi takes control of Coast Guard and gives it a license to shoot

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – China’s new coastguard law allowing the patrol force to fire at foreign ships in its waters represents a political victory for President Xi Jinping and turns those ships into the equivalent of a second navy.

The law, which came into effect Monday, also allows Coast Guard vessels to forcibly remove vessels built by foreign countries on Chinese islands. Considering China’s controversial manner in the East and South China Seas, this is a daunting law.

Since 2018, the Coast Guard, which the Pentagon calls “by far the largest coastguard force in the world,” has been under the command of the Central Military Commission, the supreme military decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Previously, it was under the civilian control of the State Oceanic Administration.

With new vessels weighing 10,000 tonnes, carrying 76mm guns and accommodating helicopter landings, the Coast Guard is more than ready to assist the Navy in the event of a military contingency.

A researcher notes that the law ultimately puts Xi in a position to directly control the People’s Liberation Army, the People’s Armed Police and the Coast Guard. “This was only possible after Xi won a series of power struggles,” the Chinese government and policy expert said. “The process is finally over.”

Looking at Xi’s power struggles, one figure emerges as key: Meng Hongwei, who was the first Chinese to become president of Interpol, headquartered in Lyon.

The disappearance of Meng Hongwei in October 2018 during a short visit to China shocked the world. © Xinhua / AP

Meng disappeared in October 2018 during a short visit to China. He was eventually sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for corruption and other crimes.

What is not known is that Meng was the head of the China Coast Guard when it was inaugurated as a government organization in 2013. He continued to simultaneously hold the post of Deputy Minister of Public security.

In 2016, while retaining his status as Director of the Coast Guard, Meng traveled to France to lead Interpol. But in December 2017, he was relieved of his duties as Chief of the Coast Guard.

It is important to note the timing.

At that time, the army and the armed police were in turmoil.

Two generals who served on the Central Military Commission – Fang Fenghui, a former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Zhang Yang, a former head of the Department of Political Work – were purged. Zhang later committed suicide.

Following the PLA leadership reshuffle, Xi intended to take full control of the People’s Armed Police and Coast Guard in order to consolidate his grip on power.

As the political drama unfolded, the national constitution was revised to remove the limit of two five-year terms imposed on Chinese presidents.

Things accelerated in 2018. Earlier this year, Xi himself bestowed a new flag on the People’s Armed Police in a ceremony held at Bayidalou in Beijing, home to the headquarters of the Central Military Commission.

The People’s Armed Police have been placed under the full command of Xi’s Military Commission. It previously came under the joint jurisdiction of the military commission and the Council of State.

The need to control the three units of the military apparatus arises from the events of 2012 and 2013.

According to insider reports, a group of four tried to block Xi’s rise to the top of the hierarchy, in what has been described as tantamount to a coup.

Nicknamed the “New Gang of Four,” the alleged conspirators were Zhou Yongkang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, which controlled the armed police, Chongqing’s top official and Xi’s rival, Bo Xilai, senior military officer Xu Caihou and Ling Jihua, party director. General office and right-hand man of Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor.

“The New Gang of Four” – Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, Xu Caihou and Ling Jihua. (Source photos from Reuters)

Under the former Hu regime, the nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s decision-making body, literally ruled the country “by committee,” with each leader managing their area of ​​jurisdiction.

Zhou was number nine in terms of party rankings, but as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, he had full control over the police, armed police, courts, prosecution and intelligence agencies. .

This concentration of power in a single individual separate from the top leader made the threat of a coup all the more realistic.

Meng, the future Interpol chief, was climbing the ranks under Zhou’s protection, on his way to become the chief of the coast guard.

But Meng’s fortunes worsened after Zhou was purged in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign and the Coast Guard was placed under the command of the CMC.

Recent staff appointments show that the Coast Guard is now fully controlled by the military. Not only was Meng removed from his post as head of the Coast Guard, he was also detained.

His replacement in the Coast Guard, Major General Wang Zhongcai, was previously Deputy Chief of Staff of the East Sea Fleet.

Xi Jinping attends a ceremony in which a police flag is conferred on Chinese police forces at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 26, 2020 © Xinhua / AP

In retrospect, the ultimate goal of the anti-corruption campaign that slaughtered Xi’s new gang of four, along with other enemies of Xi, might have been to pave the way for bold organizational reforms that would allow Xi to take control. of the Army. and other powerful organizations.

Reforms alone would have met resistance from organizations with special interests. Xi needed to remove the key figures who could form the core of any resistance.

Now that Xi has taken control of the military, armed police and coast guard, the question is: what approach will his regime take in international relations?

The new coast guard law could be put into practice in the East China Sea. The Senkaku Islands are administered by Japan, but claimed by China which calls them the Diaoyu Islands. By repeatedly sending ships into the waters around the islands, including within 12 nautical miles of the islands’ coasts, China is trying to demonstrate to the world that Japan’s administrative control has collapsed.

Wang Yi asserts Chinese sovereignty over the islands administered by Japan during a press conference with Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo on November 24, 2020 © Reuters

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Japan in November, he made controversial comments about the islands which, in retrospect, were a prelude to the coast guard law.

In a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Wang repeatedly described the tensions around the Senkaku as being the fault of Japanese ships approaching too close to shore.

“The fact is that recently, some Japanese fishing boats of unknown origin have repeatedly entered the sensitive waters off the Diaoyu Islands, and China must provide the necessary response,” Wang said.

“China’s position is clear,” Wang said. “The Chinese side will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty.”

He proposed that both sides avoid taking any action in sensitive waters that could complicate the situation and that both sides should communicate in a timely manner, if any issues arise.

The harmless-looking proposition was a curve ball. If Japan complied, it would give the impression to the international community that the islands are jointly managed by the two countries.

One thing is clear. Wang’s argument two months ago and the entry into force of the Chinese Coast Guard Law on Monday show that China’s attempt to change the status quo by force is real and will only get stronger.