SC takes note of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to approve lawmakers’ funds





A file photo from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday took note of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to announce development grants worth 500 million rupees.

“Can the Prime Minister approve development grants in accordance with the law, the Constitution and court decisions?” the Supreme Court asked Wednesday.

The bench of two members of the Supreme Court including Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Maqbool Baqir heard about the case during a case hearing and summoned the Attorney General.

The Supreme Court instructed the Attorney General to seek direction from the government on this matter and provide a response to the Supreme Court.

“If the issue of development funds has been dealt with in accordance with the law, we will close the chapter,” Judge Qazi Faez Isa said. “However, action will be taken if they violate the Constitution.”

The attorney general responded by saying he would seek instructions from the government on the matter and return to the Supreme Court.

“Whatever decision is taken, it will be in accordance with the law, the constitution and judicial decisions,” he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a development grant of Rs500mn for each legislator in the treasury banks and urged them to focus more on recovery projects and the success of the Ehsaas program.

The development came at a meeting of parliamentary members of the PTI and coalition parties in Islamabad at which the Minister of Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also made a presentation on loans and the economic situation, while Minister of Planning Asad Umar gave a presentation on the Karachi Development Plan.

Federal Minister Shireen Mazari and MP Ghazala Saifi also made their voices heard at the meeting, requesting a development grant for women parliamentarians.

“We are working alongside male MPs and should also receive funds to solve the problems of our constituencies,” the minister said.

In response, the prime minister berated them and said he should not be blackmailed.

“Those who are elected to the reserved seats do not have a constituency,” he said.

