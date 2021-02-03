Why India should continue to focus on the neighborhood first, India News News





What do Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have in common? Growing Chinese influence Chinese President Xi Jinping visited two of these countries and injected billions of dollars into each of them. In addition, all three countries are part of the China Belt and Road Initiative. The three countries are India’s immediate neighbors How India responds to developments across the border is critical to its diplomatic goals and role in the post-pandemic world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told his party that India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order. The Prime Minister drew parallels between this decade and the one after World War II. He reportedly said that unlike previously, India would not be a dumb spectator this time around. India is expanding its global footprint by making itself heard in global forums. India has recently paid its full contribution to the UN regular budget. In addition, New Delhi entered the UNSC as a non-permanent member. India will remain on the board for 2 years. Also read: Japan regrets Sri Lanka canceled 2019 deal with New Delhi and Tokyo India has plans and a list of issues it wants to raise. The expansion of the Security Council, starting in both permanent and non-permanent categories. The biggest challenge comes from China. Beijing heads at least six United Nations organizations. He previously protected Pakistani terrorists, raised Kashmir in UNSC at Pakistan’s request. China is now blocking a resolution on the Myanmar coup. It trades its veto power in global forums for support, land and business in the neighborhood.If India is to become a global leader in the post-pandemic world, it must build strategic alliances, expand its programs of awareness and start it all. by focusing first on his neighborhood. Also read: Vaccine diplomacy intensifies as China donates Sinovac to Sri Lanka after India supplied Covishield South Asia is changing – Experimenting with democracy, being threatened by dictatorship and witnessing the evolution of geopolitics. India must respond to all of this with seasoned diplomacy. 30 years ago India condemned the military rule in Myanmar. Today India shouldn’t feel compelled to follow the West as that would only push Myanmar closer to China. India must maintain diplomatic relations with Myanmar and at the same time, it must be careful not to legitimize the dictatorship. The situation in Sri Lanka also calls for an innovative approach. It is a land where India and China are fighting for greater influence. India needs to counter China by supporting the neighborhood – using programs like Vaccine Maitri to prevent the region from relying on Chinese checkbooks. India must upset the balance of Beijing by relying on history, relations between peoples, culture. India must gain the trust and support of its neighbors as it considers taking a global leadership role.

