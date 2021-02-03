Two Ohio GOP lawmakers propose annual holiday in honor of Trump





Two lawmakers in the Republican state of Ohio want to designate June 14 as an annual holiday in honor of former President Donald Trump.

In a note sent to members of the Ohio State House last week, representatives of the GOP. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus called on their colleagues to co-sponsor their bill, which seeks to declare June 14 – Trump’s birthday – as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

The couple wrote that Trump “against all odds, has accomplished a lot that has led our nation to unprecedented prosperity.”

“Let us show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for the President of Ohio) who voted to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we, as a legislature, recognize the accomplishments of his administration, “the memo read, adding that” Ohio House believes it is imperative that we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history. “

Trump won the Battlefield State in the November presidential election and won his 18 electoral votes, but ultimately fell short of the 270 needed to retain the presidency.

“We failed the election, but that doesn’t stop us from recognizing the good work that President Trump has done,” Cross told CNN. “The least we can do is say thank you.”

Cross told CNN he hoped to present the proposal as a bill to the state legislature this month. Stoltzfus did not respond to a request for comment.

Several other presidents have been commemorated by individual states. August 4 is Barack Obama’s Day in Illinois, the home state of the 44th President where the 44th President served in the Legislative Assembly and represented in the United States Senate, and governors of at least 40 states have signed official proclamations recognizing February 6 as Ronald Reagan Day.

But June 14 is also a national holiday: Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the American flag in 1777 by the Continental Congress. A representative of the Democratic state, Jeff Crossman, told the Columbus Dispatch that “to change an existing federal holiday that honors the flag” is “disrespectful.”

Cross told CNN the proposal did not appear to interfere with the federal holiday, adding that commemorating a Commander-in-Chief on Flag Day would be “great for any president – they believe in our flag, which I thought was appropriate. “

The proposal comes as Trump prepares for his second Senate impeachment trial for his actions that led to the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill. California Democratic Representative Lydia Snchez introduced legislation to ban the use of federal funds to commemorate any president who has been impeached twice in the House.

Trump is the only president to date to whom the bill would apply.

“I look at all of his work,” Cross said of Trump’s actions through Jan.6, adding that “our country is better because of him.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos