UK Covid-19 infection level remains alarming





National review Biden sets a dangerous precedent President Joe Bidens ‘recent executive order to extend food aid to American households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overshoot of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override Congress’ intent. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major extensions of the social safety net without the approval of Congress. Congress must resist attempts by presidents to overturn the intent of the existing law. Less than a week after Biden’s presidency began, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on economic relief from COVID-19. One of these orders aims to expand food aid through the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take immediate action to enable the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in essential aid. food and nutrition. In effect, the executive order calls on a federal agency, the USDA, to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, passed in March 2020, made it clear that states can request exemptions from the Agriculture Ministry to provide emergency allowances to SNAP households not exceeding the maximum monthly allowance applicable for household size. Normally, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources, such as income that they can use to buy food. The emergency allowances recognized that millions of people lost their jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic struck, and that those enrolled in SNAP were particularly at risk of loss of employment. employment at the start of the post-pandemic period. Rather than forcing SNAP households to report a change in employment or income to their public agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, emergency allowances gave each SNAP beneficiary the maximum allowed. It was certainly not a very focused effort. Some families received an increase in SNAP dollars with no change in household income or financial status. But the immediacy of the economic shock caused by the pandemic, and the instability of employment that persists today, required an equally swift political response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump’s leadership, had approved contingency allocation plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but only in accordance with the law. The department has extended these emergency allowance waivers on numerous occasions, most recently extending through January 2021. The USDA and Congress itself have also offered states some flexibility in the aftermath of the crisis. pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts described above increased SNAP’s benefits by more than 40% in the last fiscal year, with more than $ 31 billion in additional spending over the previous year. fiscal year 2019. Class actions have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allowances cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum level of benefits. Prosecution lawyers say the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allowances up to the maximum benefit, which, if true, would mean households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the allowance. maximum emergency, essentially doubling the amounts of benefits. A California federal judge agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is pending. The Biden administrations executive order encourages its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in the same way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It’s hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than meeting temporary food needs that don’t exceed the maximum monthly allowance applicable to household size. If Congress had wanted to give people more than the maximum SNAP, it would have. In fact, Congress finally made exactly that 15% benefit increase in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration succeeds in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without Congressional action. If elected politicians in the Biden administration do not feel constrained by the law, we will see greater benefits towards more and more people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by circling Congress, but it ignores the separation of powers enshrined in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has broadly supported Congress’ efforts to provide economic assistance to struggling households. Lets keep that authority in its place.

