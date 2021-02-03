Solo Rain All Day, Joko Widodo: Bengawan Solo Flood Alert!





Heavy rains that swept through Solo City throughout Wednesday morning (2/3/2021) through evening impacted the increased water flow of the Bengawan Solo River.[Suara.com/Budi Kusumo]

SuaraSurakarta.id – Heavy rains that swept through Solo City throughout Wednesday (2/3/2021) morning through evening impacted increased water flow Sungai Bengawan Solo. surveillance SuaraSurakarta.id at the Pantau Jurug Post, the water flow of the longest river in Java has entered the alert level. “On Wednesday evening, the state of the water flow continues to increase, starting at 6:00 p.m. WIB, and each hour the increase is in the order of 30 to 40 centimeters,” said the head of hydrology of the Post-surveillance jurug, Joko Widodo, at SuaraSurakarta.id. So far, according to Joko, the increase in water continues to increase, and it is estimated that the water discharge will continue to show an increase in the red alert level. Also read:

President’s allegations behind coup, Democrats totally failed in Jokowi City “At 19:25 WIB, it showed a green alert, and at 21:25 WIB a yellow alert, until the early hours of the rising waters, the figures indicate an altitude of 8 meters by 40 centimeters or close to the red alert” , he explained. If the landfill shows a red alert, according to Joko, you can see a number of points where the land is lower in water. So that the Bengawan Solo River can overflow into settlements, especially the homes of residents who still live on the banks. “As the state of the water flow per hour continues to increase by about one foot, we are helped by solo volunteers to continue monitoring,” he said. Despite everything, under these conditions, it is hoped that the public will always be vigilant, especially those along the banks of Bengawan Solo, that there will be a tendency for the waters to rise in the river. “The most important thing is that people are always vigilant,” he concluded. Also read:

Splashy on the issue of the democratic coup, Denny Siregar to AHY: Plus, the Pansos







