Speaking to extremists, ruining economy, Pak PM runs out of time





There was euphoria when Imran Khan left the cricket ground and came to fight on the political pitch, the world felt that Pakistan had found a politician capable of pulling the country out of the quagmire it was in. Just as Jayaprakash Narayan gave the slogan of total revolution in India, Imran Khan gave the slogan of a Pakistan without corruption. His words resonated with the Pakistani people. He struck a chord with the young lakhs who would attend his public meetings. It was during this political trip that I met him and discussed Pakistan in London with him. He came across as serious, with a real desire to make changes. In his words and in his eyes, I saw the spirit of Pakistan’s progress and a message of friendship for India. He moved forward with a sporting spirit. His dream came true after 22 years of struggle and he became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

More than two years later, one wonders: what kind of impression will Khan leave on the sands of time? Where has it gone or is it going wrong? Pakistan’s Supreme Court decision last week to release Daniel Pearls killer Omar Sheikh shows just how fragile the system is. I have been to Pakistan many times and learned about the struggles and aspirations of the people against poverty and hunger which are ravaged by corruption and unemployment. Terrorism is a dominant force, the intelligence agency and the military have always been powerful in Pakistan today, ironically, they are seen as an inalienable part of democracy, Pakistani style.

Khan signaled a break with the past. Long before becoming Prime Minister, he built a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore, as well as schools and colleges. Having become PM, he began his work with great simplicity. He even significantly reduced his government’s security and did not use the government plane but traveled on commercial flights. He wanted relations with India to improve. He said if India took one step it would take two!

But neither could he take one step forward, nor India in two. The reason for this was betrayal in 1999, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to meet Nawaz Sharif with a message of friendship and the Pakistani army inflicted the Kargil War. Narendra Modi had invited Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony and also flew to Pakistan to meet him but India had nothing in return. As for the Khans’ initiative, India felt that history should not repeat itself because the biggest accusation against the Pakistani prime minister has been to be the puppet of the armies. Some of the old and free-spirited Pakistanis say India should have given Khan a chance, taking every precaution, and helping him get Pakistan out of the quagmire. They argue that by not doing so India fell into the ISI trap that Khan moved away from India and that the ISI and the Pakistani military were successful in their nefarious plans.

Today, the two countries are forced to burn millions of rupees every day at the border. There is loss of life and property on both sides. Forget what the mullahs want. From my experience, I can say that the people there want friendship with India as it will benefit Pakistan tremendously in health, industry and commerce. Today the dialogue has stopped and there has been a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. There is no respite from the terror and little hope that India and Pakistan will ever sit down to talk about peace for the foreseeable future.

Imran failed on both domestic and foreign fronts. Even before he came to power, the United States had turned its back on Pakistan and the country had stopped receiving US bailouts. Pakistan turned to its evergreen friend, Saudi Arabia, but also encountered disappointment there because of the Saudi-US alliance. Along with Turkey, Malaysia and Iran, Khan hoped for a new Islamic mobilization caught in the great rivalry between Arabia and Iran.

Economically, Pakistan is on the brink of collapse. Still stuck in the FATF gray list, it depends more than ever on China. China has given Pakistan a huge loan but the interest rate is so high that Pakistan will never be able to repay it. This is why Imran is accused of selling Pakistan to China. The debt trap has made Imran so powerless that he is unable to say a word about the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China.

When we met, Khan had said that no country can progress in the name of religion, indicating that he will alienate the guardians of religion. Unfortunately, he is now caught up in the mullahs’ politics with the ISI and the army. The courts claim to punish these outlaws, but the terror factory is allowed to operate with impunity. How can Khan stop this? There is no doubt that he is still seen as a leader with a clear image, but the affection the masses had for him has started to wane. The common man is so upset by inflation that opposition parties and organizations that aid terrorists have succeeded in creating an atmosphere against Khan. Massive protests took place in almost all provinces of the country. In a 22 crore country, unemployment was already a serious problem and the pandemic left another 2 crore jobless. Inflation is at its highest for 12 years.

Imran Khan has about two years and nine months for the current term. He maintains his slogan of building a New Pakistan, but at the moment that goal seems distant. It’s sad. Khan’s failure would be like the escaping hope.

The author is a former member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media

