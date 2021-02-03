Ticket from BJP Sonalseeks, PM Modi’s niece, to challenge Ahmedabad’s civic polls – The New Indian Express





Through PTI AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece Sonal Modi has requested a ticket from the ruling BJP in Gujarat to fight the upcoming civic body polls in the city of Ahmedabad. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonal Modi said she applied for the ticket, from the Bodakdev district of the Ahmedabad Municipal Company, as a BJP worker, and not as a relative of the prime minister, and asserted that she met the nomination criteria. Sonal Modi, a housewife in her late 30s, is the daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fair-priced store in the city and is also president of the Fair-Priced Stores Association of the Gujarat. The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders and workers will not be considered for the allocation of tickets for the upcoming polls. “I looked for a ticket at a seat reserved for women in the Bodakdev district. I was active as a BJP worker in the past, but took a break to raise my children. Now, since my children have grown up, I can spend more time with people. This is the reason why I decided to get into the electoral fray, ”said Sonal Modi. She said she was qualified to win the party nomination to challenge the polls. “Although the BJP has set some criteria, I think I am eligible for the ticket. I applied for the ticket as a BJP worker, not as a parent of the PM. Even though I do not receive the ticket , I will remain active in the party as a dedicated worker, ”she said. Meanwhile, Prahlad Modi backed her daughter’s decision to ask for a nod from the party to fight the polls, saying all members of her family are free to make their own decisions. “This is not a case of nepotism. My family has never used the name Narendra Modi for our own benefit. We all earn our bread and butter. Even I run a ration shop. I don’t. did not visit Narendra Modi’s bungalow after he became Prime Minister, let alone my children, ”said Prahlad Modi. Notably, the state parliamentary council of the BJP is still in the process of finalizing the candidates for elections to local bodies in Gujarat. On February 1, the BJP said it would not give ballot tickets to relatives of party leaders. In addition, the ruling party had said it would not consider BJP workers over the age of 60 and those who have completed three terms as advisers for the allocation of tickets. Elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, will take place on February 21, while voting in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will take place on February 28.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos