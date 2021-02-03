The State, the Party, the people – The diplomat

Publicity

During the Cold War, the American foreign policy establishment had to develop comprehensive mechanisms to counter Soviet influence campaigns. Not only did the United States need a strong State Department to engage in traditional state-centric diplomacy, it also needed sophisticated networks of intelligence gathering, global military strategies, and power operations. soft in the long run. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, countries have mainly reoriented their diplomatic energies towards a traditional state-centered approach. Today, this is mainly where the United States stays. However, in the face of the rise of China, the United States and its allies must develop a more nuanced approach to interacting with Chinese foreign policy.

The goal of Chinese foreign policy is to help secure and legitimize a one-party regime in China. They have three leading institutions to promote this goal: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of International Liaison and the Department of Labor of the United Front. Each plays a unique role in supporting the longevity of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

State

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is the most important organ of Chinese foreign policy, responsible for conducting state-to-state diplomacy. However, although this is the corresponding institution of the US State Department, the two should not be equated. While the State Department is at the heart of the United States foreign policy-making process, the DEA has been stepped down to provide the logistical skeleton for foreign policy implementation and messaging. For example, Foreign Minister Wang Yi is not China’s top diplomat. In fact, Wang is not even a member of the powerful Politburo committee. This honorary is reserved for Yang Jiechi, chairman of the CPC’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the main foreign policy-making body.

The Central Foreign Affairs Commission, formed in 2018, was a creation of Xi Jinping in order to exert more personal and partisan influence on foreign policy-making. It is within this body that the interests of the CPCs are discussed and prioritized. This left the AMF largely isolated from the policy-making process and it now acts as the critical operational arm of the CCP. The Foreign Ministry will continue to play a vital role in Chinese foreign policy in implementing Xi Jinpings’ priorities. However, an analysis based solely on the MFA will be inadequate; expanding the scope to include other institutions will allow for a more comprehensive investigation of Chinese foreign policy.

The party

While the Foreign Ministry conducts state foreign policy, the party has its own department responsible for promoting a separate foreign policy agenda. The CCP’s International Liaison Department (ILD) receives very little attention in foreign media, despite its critical role in supporting the CCP. While the MFA conducts traditional state-to-state diplomacy, the LDI conducts the quiet diplomacy of party-to-party interactions.

The LDI plays an important and unique strategic role in the CCP’s diplomacy. Historically, it has been used to promote links with other Communist and Socialist parties. Today, the mandate has broadened to include all political parties. He is responsible for identifying ambitious and talented politicians within ruling and opposition parties with the aim of building support for Chinese foreign policy goals.

One of the priorities of the LDI is to build global popular support for the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is an ambitious project announced in 2013, intended to boost the Chinese economy. It encompasses many components, but it mainly uses large-scale infrastructure loans to export domestic overcapacity and create new markets for Chinese manufactures. In December, the ILD organized a large virtual conference intended to promote the BRI. The conference welcomed many high-level participants, including several former prime ministers. These outreach programs are frequent and designed to target influential figures the CCP can rely on to promote China’s interests.

The DLI uses several mechanisms; one of the most successful is executive training. Executive training is a critical part of the LDI’s influencing operations. Supported by free trips to China, funding for programs and professional training courses, the LDI attracts politicians and members of the media to receive training in propaganda. for exampleIn 2014 and 2015, around 2,000 officials from the South African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country continuously since 1994, received political training courses from the CPC. The CCP even contributed funds to the ANC party school, modeled on a similar leadership academy in Shanghai. In addition, the ILD sends state media companies like Xinhua to form and administer other state media organizations. This program ensures that foreign audiences in other countries do not engage in critical stories of the CCP and instead read the benefits of the BRI.

The LDI leads what Dr David Shambaugh has called a quiet diplomacy. Their trips, delegations and conferences are not accompanied by the official adornments that follow the ambassadors. However, their work is just as essential and results in long term gains. US-China competition is multidimensional and understanding the work of the LDI is essential.

The people

The latest and most complex foreign policy operation carried out by the CCP is the efforts of the United Front Labor Department (UFWD). The UFWD plays a unique and ambitious role in China’s foreign policy strategy. While the MFA targets the state and the ILD targets the party, UFWD targets people. Often referred to as one of China’s magical weapons, the UFWD encompasses several divisions of the CCP and government. The overseas Chinese affairs office is the most insidious. One of their mandates is to reach out to the 40 million strong Chinese diaspora, mainly centered in Southeast Asia, but not exclusively.

For example, in the United States, the UFWD goes to great lengths to control the narrative in Chinese Newspapers. This resulted in articles highlighting Xi Jinpings’ leadership and downplaying the deaths of human rights activists like Liu Xiaobo. The goal of this strategy is simple: to create domestic demand for pro-CCP policies. In a recent speech At the National Council on US-China Relations, Yang Jiechi said an oft-repeated line that China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. However, the UFWD was created precisely for this purpose.

Another critical element is the use of red capitalists of China. It was initially thought that the Red Capitalists were the professional business class that would reform the CCP from within and bring China into a democracy. Today, the Red Capitalists are scattered all over the world to bid for business.

At the time of the reforms, the influence of parties in private companies was superficial. Today, the domestic wing of the UFWD imposes strict ideological indoctrination private companies. As Chinese private companies become more suspicious of state intervention, countries will be more vulnerable to technology theft, national security vulnerabilities, and demands from the CCP. Companies like Huawei and TIC Tac are perfect examples of how private companies can be used for party purposes.

While the UFWD is gaining more and more attention in the academic literature, large media companies and policy makers have yet to understand the importance of this institution. The UFWD has a rapidly growing mandate with the political support to back it up. It is a crucial pillar of the CCP’s foreign policy and deserves further investigation.

Conclusion

As academics continue to debate whether the United States and China are in a new cold war, the fact remains that the two countries have entered a form of long-term competition. Due to the nature of China’s increase, competition is more multifaceted than competition with the Soviet Union. To compete with China, the United States needs to develop a more comprehensive understanding of Chinese foreign policy institutions. This article was designed to raise the profile of two key pillars of Chinese foreign policy that are often overlooked. The ILD and UFWD will develop as China’s ambitions grow. Understanding their goals and mechanisms now can help the United States move forward.

Connor Fiddler is a graduate student at George Washington University specializing in US national security and Chinese foreign policy. His writings have appeared in Real Clear Politics, Fair Observer, and The Defense Post, among others.