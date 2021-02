Scottish parliament rejects call for Trump’s wealth order

LONDON (Reuters) – The Scottish parliament on Wednesday rejected a call for the government to investigate how Donald Trump financed his purchase of two golf courses in Scotland, a request dismissed as pathetic by one of the former’s sons American president.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump gestures on the course of his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland July 15, 2018. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

The Scottish Green Party has brought forward a motion calling on ministers to demand an Unexplained Order of Wealth (UWO) against Trump for his acquisition of golf courses and resorts in the north and west of Scotland. It was rejected by 89 votes to 32.

Party co-leader Patrick Harvie said there were long-standing concerns about Trumps’ financial conduct, describing the former president as a dishonest, racist and untrustworthy conspiracy theorist with whom the Scotland should never have joined forces.

Maybe some people think he should just go back to being the global joke he was before he became a global threat, Harvie said. But those who have abused their political office must be held accountable.

Trump’s son Eric, executive vice president of the Trump organization, said politicians should focus on saving lives and reopening businesses.

Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda, Eric Trump said in a statement ahead of the vote.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Minister for Justice, has said Donald Trump is a deplorable individual, but it is not for politicians to launch such inquiries.

Britain introduced UWOs in 2018 to help authorities target the illicit wealth of foreign officials suspected of corruption and those involved in serious crimes. They simply require an individual to explain the source of his wealth, but can pave the way for the seizure of assets by the authorities.

Scottish ministers have the power to request that a UWO be ordered by the Court of Session, Scotland’s highest civil court.

However, the orders have only been used sparingly by the National Crime Agency (NCA), which tackles serious crime, proving to be a legally unwieldy tool.

If we have proof that there was illicit funds involved … we could look at one, said a spokesperson for the NCA regarding the possibility that it is seeking a UWO against the former US president.

The Trump Organization owns the Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen and the Trump Turnberry seaside resort south of Glasgow.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Edited by Paul Simao

