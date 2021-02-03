Pakistan jails Gulalai Ismail’s father after failing to catch him





The Pakistani Taliban, the country’s most active banned terrorist group, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Over the past six months, Ms. Ismails ‘parents have moved in and out of the court, even as Mr. Ismails’ health began to deteriorate. I have a fever, throat infection, cough, headache and high blood pressure, but I have to go to the Peshawar High Court, he texted in late November.

A few days later, he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

The puppet courts are responsible for our suffering, he said in another post.

In contemporary Pakistan, there is little room for political dissent. Former leaders have been jailed or hunted down. Prime Minister Imran Khan, once an internationally renowned cricket star, is widely considered to be under the thumb of the military establishment, which has been waging shadow wars for years, working alternately with or against various militant groups , including the Afghan Taliban insurgency.

In this atmosphere, many human rights activists have disappeared into the hands of the security services while well-known terrorists move unharmed.

In Pakistan, prohibited terrorist outfits are in fact not prohibited and roam freely, said Afrasiab Khattak, a seasoned politician and former member of parliament. But people who have always raised voices against clothes banned for their barbarity have been punished in baseless cases.

Last week, in fact, Pakistan’s highest court ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British national and activist, who had been found guilty of being the mastermind behind Daniel’s 2002 kidnapping and beheading. Pearl, a famous Wall Street Journal reporter. Many countries, including the United States, have put enormous pressure on Pakistan to keep Mr. Sheikh in prison.

