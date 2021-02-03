Covid-19 task force follows instructions from President Joko Widodo

Jakarta – The Covid-19 Handling Working Group immediately followed up on President Joko Widodo’s directive calling for the handling of Covid-19 to be carried out at the micro level. The smallest levels are the RT, RW, village, village, Banjar or nagari levels which are scattered throughout villages and neighborhoods all over Indonesia.

The working group, Wednesday February 3, 2021 in Graha BNPB Jakarta, held a coordination meeting with village chiefs and village chiefs from across Indonesia, as well as relevant officials and ministries. The meeting discussed the implementation of Tangguh Covid-19 village and establishment of the Tangguh Covid-19 (Posko) command post at village, village and sub-district levels.

“This is a form of effort to strengthen the management of Covid-19 by central and decentralized regions at the micro level, through positions at the village or sub-district level,” said the spokesperson for the working group on the treatment of Covid-19, Professor Wiku Adisasmito. in a press release at Graha BNPB Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

The Covid-19 management working group at the center, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and relevant ministries / institutions, will lead the routine coordination of all posts across the country. The post will be the location or location that will become the command center for the Covid-19 handling operation.

And the creation of a village / kelurahan level position must also take into account aspects of the location criteria, the availability of human resources, the administration and reporting system, the budget and the facilities and infrastructure that support the posko. .

Posko’s function is to coordinate, control, monitor, evaluate and execute the management of Covid-19 in each region. In addition, the Posko is made up of the TNI / Polri, the government and other elements led by local governments such as the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), the health service, the social service, the economic service. , the puskesmas, the PKK and other communities under the command of the regional Covid-19 task force.

Operationally, there are 4 priority functions posko. Among them are the former, drivers of behavior change such as 3M socialization, surveillance, reprimand, prevention of activities that violate the Community Activity Restriction Policy (PPKM) and taking action against PPKM violators. .

The second function, community service, is to receive questions and complaints related to Covid-19, PPKM violations and constraints on social assistance. Then, coordination of the follow-up of community investigations / complaints and follow-up of community investigations or complaints.

The third function, as an information control center, is to collect data on pandemic management indicators in villages / neighborhoods, fill in the data in the Unified Against Covid dashboard system (BLC ) for integrated management and reporting on the current situation based on the data to be assessed. the implementation of the policy.

The fourth function is to strengthen the implementation of 3T, namely the screening, screening and treatment of Covid-19 patients in the village. The Posko will also inform local puskesmas of the Covid-19 case, facilitate puskesmas to trace close contacts, register guests entering or leaving the village, welcome symptomatic patients to be treated and monitor and ensure that people with Covid-19 proceed to independent isolation. .

“In principle, the messages that are spread across the country have the function of facilitating the process of behavior change, improving public health, social welfare and economic recovery,” Wiku said.

Then, structurally, the posko will be headed by a village chief or lurah as the president. The BPD president is the vice president and is made up of village officials and other elements of society such as religious and community leaders. Meanwhile, TNI / Polri are an important part in the functioning of the post.

Specifically regarding the posko budget, the Ministry of Finance has allocated Covid-19 postal funding from the General Allocation Fund (DAU) or Benefit Sharing Fund (DBH) from members and regional district governments / town as well as village funds that were provided to at the village level. “Hopefully the regional government can also coordinate with the finance ministry to create a Posko as soon as possible,” Wiku said. []