Supreme Court overturns arguments on Trump’s border wall and ‘stays in Mexico politics’





The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned courtroom arguments scheduled for the coming weeks on two aspects of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, reflecting the new administration’s turnaround on those two issues.

The court upheld the Justice Department’s request to remove two Trump administration appeals against lower court rulings from the hearing schedule, one against the use of Pentagon money to build the border wall south and the other against making immigrants wait in Mexico instead of the United States.

Stopping the wall project was one of the first steps President Joe Biden took after he was sworn in.

“It will be the policy of my administration not to divert US taxpayer dollars to build a border wall anymore,” Biden wrote in a proclamation signed Jan. 20.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has stopped implementing the Trump administration’s policy of returning asylum seekers from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala across the border to Mexico instead of allow them to wait in the United States for their case to be heard.

From late January 2019 until the program was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 68,700 people were returned to Mexico under what the government called the Migrant Protection Program.

Workers place sections of metal wall as a new barrier is built along the Texas-Mexico border near downtown El Paso on January 22, 2019.

Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on Monday asked the court to remove the two cases from the schedule and “stay the proceedings.” The border wall case was to be debated on February 22, and that of the “rest in Mexico” to be heard a week later, on March 1.

The two cases are still pending but will likely be dismissed as moot, as Biden’s Justice Department will not be defending any facet of Trump’s immigration policy.

A federal appeals court ruled last June that the government improperly diverted $ 2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s anti-drug program to build more than 100 miles of border wall. The court said only Congress could approve such a transfer.

Trump ordered the use of Defense Department money after a dispute over his budget led to a partial government shutdown. It ended after Democrats approved a bit of money for the construction of the border wall, but far less than the president wanted.

Biden ordered a 60-day break from construction work and ordered the government to review existing contracts and funding.

Pete williams

