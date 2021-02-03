Pakistan SC takes note of Rs 500 million funds to lawmakers by Imran Khan-ANI





Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 3 (ANI): Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday heard of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent announcement to grant Rs 500 million in development funds to lawmakers ahead of senatorial elections, according to a report by The Express Tribune , the bench of two judges comprising Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Maqbool Baqar underlined paragraph 52 of the judgment rendered by the SC of December 5, 2013 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), concerning the discretionary power of the first minister to allocate funds. Khalid Javed Khan and counsel for the generals seeking an answer on the matter. “If these funds prove to be constitutionally correct, we will close this deal,” Judge Isa said. “However, if the decision has not been made in accordance with the Constitution, we will bring an action against the same,” he added. “In such a case, the matter will be referred to the Chief Justice to constitute a bench to initiate legal proceedings, “he said while meanwhile the main Pakistani opposition parties criticized Imran Khan for giving 500 million rupees in development funds to each lawmaker ahead of the Senate elections. The leaders of the PPP and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called the announcement another turnaround on the part of the Prime Minister, recalling that when he was in opposition, Khan used to denounce ” the act of distributing development funds “among lawmakers, Dawn reported. Imran Khan, at a meeting of the parliamentary party, announced a subsidy of Rs 500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies under the “sustainable development objectives”. Elections to the upper chamber of the bicameral parliament will likely be held in March when the six-year term of 52 out of 104 senators expires. (ANI)

