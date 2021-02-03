Biden Should Follow Senate Lead On Canceling 2022 Chinese Olympics





During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden pledged to put human rights at the forefront of his foreign policy. Then-President Donald Trump, Biden claimed, had befriended dictators to the detriment of American sacred values. If the new president was honest about this commitment, he would combine his words with action. For starters, Biden is expected to approve the resolution newly introduced by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida and Todd Young of Indiana to strip China of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Biden is then expected to call on Senate Democrats to offer their own. support for this resolution. It really should be obvious. Indeed documenting the extraordinary contempt of the Chinese Communist Party, the active disregard for human rights, the resolution makes a clear statement. Namely, that “unless [China] demonstrates significant progress in securing basic human rights, including freedoms of religion, expression, movement, association and assembly, the International Olympic Committee should revamp the 2022 Winter Olympics so that they are welcomed by a country that recognizes and respects human rights. The International Olympic Committee may be a cheerful supplicant of Beijing, but the moral cause of the Senate’s action is undeniable. It was highlighted again on Wednesday, with new BBC report on the evil that China has imposed on its Uyghur citizens in Xinjiang Province. By interviewing credible witnesses and victims previously incarcerated in China’s vast network of concentration camps, the BBC documents how the guards sold women into sexual slavery. This is just the latest dystopian tale of Xi Jinping’s Uyghur ethnocide. In his obsessive quest to purge Uyghur culture and individuality, Xi forcibly sterilized these innocent people, used them for slave labor, and simply killed them. As Young told me, in the face of “ abuses such as modern slavery, re-education camps, and the submission of women to horrors such as rape, forced abortions and sterilization … the IOC must seek a new host country that respects the most basic human rights. “ The Senate resolution recognizes that this Uyghur tragedy is just one part of the tapestry of terror that defines Xi’s China. In Hong Kong, Xi is tearing up China’s treaty commitments and ending human freedom. In the South China Sea and along the Mekong River, Xi denies borders while hitting and sometimes killing impoverished fishermen. Around the world, Xi is destroying wildlife habitats as far away as the Galapagos Islands and building bridges and buildings that then collapse. When it comes to Africa, Xi is depleting fish stocks, bribing corrupt politicians, and tolerating Communist Party racism. In mainland China, Xi claims to foster creative thinking but silences his best and brightest to be too creative or just too funny. The fact that this evil is supported by American public affairs companies and allowed by the European Union is an indictment of the West. We should stop listening to Yang Jiechi’s lies and start standing up for our values ​​and interests. The Olympics are meant to celebrate the intersection of human skills, courage and community. With the exception of its ability to steal and subjugate, Communist China is the antithesis of these values. He must be stripped of the 2022 Olympics. It is time for Biden to lead.







