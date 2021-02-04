Jokowi calls on PPKM Micro and DKI DPRD to call government last step





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – DKI Jakarta DPRD government commission head Mujiyono called for implementation PPKM Micro don’t just lock an area. The Democratic politician felt the policy of imposing restrictions on community activities (PPKM) was fair to suppress transmission of Covid-19. “The PPKM is the most appropriate in my opinion. The government wants it transmission of Covid-19 “It can be removed, but does not disrupt the economy as evidenced by the policy that keeps changing names,” said Mujiyono when contacted, Wednesday, February 3, 2021. According to the Democratic politician, the implementation of the micro PPKM must be carried out carefully and measured. The government, he said, shouldn’t just lock down an area to crack down on the Covid-19 affair. Because, in an area like an RW, according to him, it is not certain that all the RTs there are areas subject to the spread of Covid-19. “So if there are three RTs that are vulnerable, micro PPKM is applied. Not all RWs, for example, 10 RTs, all will apply this policy.” With this policy, the DKI government can maximize the role of the RW level working group. By locating the area that is being quarantined by the DKI government and the RW task force, they can focus more on tracking residents in the micro PPKM area. The government can later help by providing the necessary facilities and infrastructure, such as the installation of gates so that areas that implement micro-PPKM become one gate. The government will also need to provide a place to wash their hands and a temperature gauge to check on residents entering and leaving the area. “So if you cannot support the budget of the RW working group, at least the facilities and infrastructure have been prepared by the government.” In addition, the government is also obligated to meet the needs of residents who undergo independent isolation at their homes. The government can work with residents to support each other patients undergoing independent home isolation. “The key in dealing with Covid-19 is awareness and solidarity.” Also read: Epidemiologists call ineffective lockdown weekend to prevent transmission of Covid-19 The PPKM Mikro plan was forwarded by President Joko Widodo during a closed-door meeting to discuss the assessment of the PPKM, Wednesday February 3, 2021. During this meeting, Jokowi said he called for PPKM to be more effective through a micro-based approach (micro PPKM) at the local level, starting with village, village, RT / RW levels.







