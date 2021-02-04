HDP faces new threat of closure as it warns of a return to dark road of enforced disappearances





TURKEY’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) demanded the immediate release of its women and young members today, amid new threats of closure and rumors of impending constitutional changes. In a statement, the HDP said members of its women’s council were arrested on their way to a meeting in Ankara by a group calling themselves the invisible, a name used by a group that kidnapped and tortured l Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) activist Gokhan Gunes earlier this month. Our friends, who were subjected to pressure, threats and blackmail while in detention, were warned to leave Ankara as soon as possible. The ruling bloc, which wants to reverse the forced disappearances of the 1990s, must know that we will never, ever allow this, according to a statement. He warned that members of the HDP youth assembly were being kidnapped as the Turkish state tried to force them to become informants and threatened them with physical and sexual violence. A number of the party’s youth and women’s committee remain behind bars, having been taken into custody during raids on six towns last week. HDP demanded their immediate release and warned the government to abandon this dark and illegal path as soon as possible. The party is under intense pressure, with some 108 prominent figures, including former co-chairs Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, on terrorism charges in the so-called Kobane case, referring to the protests at the 2014 siege in which the city of northern Syria was surrounded. by Isis. The case includes allegations, including 37 cases of homicide and disruption of the unity and territorial integrity of the state. Prosecutors are seeking 38 life sentences without parole for the defendants. Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the possibility of a new constitution if his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) could come to an agreement with its junior partners, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP ). Parties disagreed with EU membership, favored by the AKP but opposed by the ultra-nationalist MHP. Its leader Devlet Bahceli lobbied for constitutional changes, in particular the closure of the HDP. Mr Erdogans’ recent overtures, following a cabinet meeting earlier this week, bring this step closer to reality. Working on a constitution is not something that can be done under the shadow of groups linked to the terrorist organization (PKK), with people whose mental and emotional ties to their country are severed, he said. declared with reference to HDP. Some 20,000 HDP members and activists have been arrested since 2016, including 10,000 incarcerated, 200 elected officials and at least seven deputies. The HDP is particularly vulnerable following the passage of the Prevention of the Financing and Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Act last December, a piece of legislation that is harmless to ostensibly stop terrorist financing, but which in reality is designed to cripple the opposition. The law allows the government to take control and shut down non-governmental organizations, charities and political organizations associated with terrorism.

