Politics
Mamata Banerjee may skip Narendra Modis event in Haldia
Chief Minister wary of repeat January 23 event at Victoria Memorial
Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Narendra Modi’s Sunday event in Haldia, despite her invitation, as there are apprehensions that the central government agenda is being used to “humiliate” him, sources close to him said. ‘it.
“They seem to be planning to invite her and do things to insult her and the state government.” Why should she go and facilitate this lack of courtesy? the source asked.
The Bengal chief minister, the source said, is wary of a repeat of the Jan. 23 event at the Victoria Memorial – purported to be a non-political event of the BJP-led center meant to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose – where she visited as a guest but was heckled by sections of the public.
“They did not even spare an event in honor of Netaji. Why should it be any different? the source asked, referring to Sunday’s event where Modi would inaugurate infrastructure projects in the oil and gas and road sectors.
“Not only is she unlikely to go, but she also expects other elected representatives of the party (like Ghatal MP Dev, the actor-politician) to give her a chance,” said one. Congressman from Trinamul.
Earlier today, Saumitra Khan, BJP MP Bishnupur and head of the party’s state youth wing, tweeted that MP Dev and Contai Sisir Adhikari – the father of the BJP’s season catch Suvendu Adhikari, who has not yet left Trinamul – would share the stage with Modi.
When she found out, she called Dev, asking if he was planning on going even though she couldn’t. He said he was definitely wrong and had already posted a statement on Twitter clarifying that Khan was wrong…. It made her feel comfortable, ”a source said.
