Opinion | A pathetic defense that wins reminds us why conviction is necessary





The complete failure of the Republicans to assume their constitutional responsibilities would be all the more evident by the weakness of the response of the former presidents to the impeachment or, more precisely, its absence. His lawyers ‘argument that Trumps’ lies about the election were protected by the First Amendment is totally misplaced. In the context of an impeachment, Trump’s conduct must be subject to a standard appropriate to his oath. (He has the legal right to convince international enemies to defeat the United States, but it is unassailable conduct nonetheless for the Commander-in-Chief to do so.) Further, the First Amendment is inapplicable when it comes to incite violence.

As for the factual argument, the president’s briefing itself is another untoward attempt to turn on the gas. His lawyers say Trump has never sought to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the vote count when we have a tape proving it exactly. His lawyers insist that the ex-president never intended to interfere with the counting of the electoral votes, when we know that for weeks he sought to do just that in court, in tweets, phone calls, calls to Vice President Mike Pence to change the electoral count, at a meeting with Michigan state lawmakers and finally at the rally to incite the crowd. Trump dares the Republicans in the Senate because he has always tolerated his blatantly false account of being the victim, his actions are perfect and he is not responsible for anything.

The absence of a plausible legal or factual defense will make it all the more embarrassing for Senate Republicans, at least those who may still be humiliated, to come to his defense. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Said publicly, “The crowd was fed on lies. They were brought about by the president and other powerful people. Now Trump is demanding that Republicans buy the lies again and give the mob more. If the Republicans once again double down on the big lie and refuse to hold Trump accountable for his own conduct, they will, according to McConnells’ own analysis, fuel more lies and spark new insurgencies.

If lawyers for former presidents cannot come up with a single excuse for his conduct, how will Senate Republicans avoid the impression that they are desperate minions for a dishonored and seditious president? Indeed, Trump’s defense strategy makes it all the more critical for someone that the Senate, a criminal jury, voters definitively rejects the big lie that the election was stolen. We need a verdict that has a chilling effect on future presidents, and we need some closure on the accountability of Republicans in the violent insurgency. If not in the Senate, it will be up to a jury or the voters.

