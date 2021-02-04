PDIP politician: President Jokowi does not need to respond to AHY letter on alleged democratic coup





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – PDI-P faction DPR RI member Masinton Pasaribu felt that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not need to provide clarification or respond to the letter from Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono ( AHY). AHY sent a letter to President Jokowi asking for clarification on the alleged involvement of senior officials in power circles in the Democratic Party coup attempt. This is because the PDI-P politician explained that there are still many government jobs which are much more important and mean much more than the internal problems of the Democratic Party. Especially overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is no need for President Jokowi to respond to letters or provide clarification, as the government’s tasks to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic have become more important and meaningful to the public,” said a member of Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament. , at Tribunnews.com, Wednesday (03/02/2021). Also read: Accused of creating a coup command post, Moeldoko warns Democrats not to shoot left and right According to Masinton, the question of the alleged coup is an internal problem of the Democratic Party, it has nothing to do with external parties, let alone being linked and drawn to the circle of power and President Jokowi. For this reason, he asked AHY to resolve internal issues through the mechanism of the Democratic Party without establishing any link with parties outside the party bearing the symbol of Mercy. “Internal issues are resolved through internal organizational mechanisms,” he explained. He also explained that the current situation and times are different from the New Order era where all political organizations and mass organizations intervened by the government. Other than that, he said, there was no urgency for the government or President Jokowi to complete the Democratic Party’s coup measures given that the government’s political support in parliament was over 80%. Then he continued, the constitution also prevents Jokowi from running for president. This means that Jokowi can no longer run for the third time to become president. “There is no urgency and no urgent interest on the part of the government to take these steps, because first of all in terms of political support, this government’s position in parliament is over 80% higher. Then Jokowi had two terms, so it’s impossible to run again because our constitution limits him, ”he said. Therefore, he sees it as an internal problem that must be resolved in the internal machinery of the Democratic Party.







