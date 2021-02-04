Singapore ‘Davos’ postponed until August due to travel restrictions





SINGAPORE – The World Economic Forum announced on Wednesday that its special annual meeting scheduled for May in Singapore has been postponed for three months as the protracted global COVID-19 situation puts international gatherings at risk in person. The event will now be held in the city-state from August 17 to 20, the organization said, instead of May 25 to 28. “The change in the meeting schedule reflects international challenges to contain the pandemic,” the WEF said in a statement. While the local COVID-19 situation in the city-state is largely under control – Singapore reported just 18 new cases on Wednesday – the WEF noted that “current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult ‘a face-to-face meeting in the first half of the year. ” He added that the various quarantine and air transport regulations have increased the time needed to ensure that participants around the world can arrange to join. The move comes days after the World Economic Forum held week-long virtual meetings on the Davos Agenda in late January, in which political and national leaders from around the world made an appearance, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A global leadership summit needs the participation of all global stakeholders,” Klaus Schwab, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, said in the statement. Normally, the annual WEF meeting is held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, with around 3,000 political, economic and civil society leaders in attendance last year. But the coronavirus pandemic prompted the decision to move the 2021 event to Singapore, the transportation hub in Asia, considered one of the best-equipped places to mitigate health risks. The visit to Singapore, the first ‘Davos in Asia’, would highlight Asia’s growing economic weight and leaders would discuss the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Yet some had previously argued that Singapore hosting Davos amid the long pandemic was too risky. For Singapore, the WEF in-person meeting will be a symbolic event as it emerges from the epidemic and revives its central economy this year. Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a separate statement on Wednesday, “The Singapore government understands the challenges facing the World Economic Forum and has agreed to the postponement. We will continue to work closely with the Economic Forum. global to host a successful special annual meeting in Singapore. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos