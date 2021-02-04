PM decides to dissolve market committees in Punjab, PK





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided in principle to dissolve the market committees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Punjab, including Islamabad.

The committees aimed to put an end to the profit and accumulation of essential items in the country.

The premier ordered the provinces to introduce a system equivalent to market committees and noted that during the current inflationary period, the government saw no role for market panels.

He argued that such a system would be in place to control rising commodity prices.

The prime minister chaired a weekly briefing to review the price and availability of essentials in the country.

The finance minister said that based on an annual comparative review, the consumer price index (CPI) in January was 5.7%, up from 14.6% last year.

Likewise, the CPI from July to January was recorded at 8.2%, which in the corresponding period last year was 11.2%. He said these figures showed a significant drop in the CPI.

The meeting was informed that the prices of sugar, eggs and onions had fallen while the price of flour had remained stable.

The session also received a detailed presentation on the price difference at the wholesale and retail level (grocery store) and in the different districts.

It has been said that the difference in the prices of wholesale and retail products indicates the failure of the market committees.

The meeting decided to dissolve the market committees in the KP and Punjab provinces led by the PTI at the earliest.

Until the constitution of committees based on competent people and in a transparent manner, this responsibility would be transferred to the district and tehsil administration concerned.

In the event of non-application on the price list, measures will be taken against the deputy commissioner concerned.

The meeting also discussed measures taken to keep the price of sugar under control and discussed the sugar investigation report.

It was decided that the process of installing cameras in sugar factories would be expedited and that the RBF would provide details of the sales tax levied on sugar to the provinces.

The Prime Minister stressed that ensuring the availability of essential products at affordable prices is the government’s priority.

He led the management of utility stores to ensure an adequate supply of basic goods.

He further requested the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to complete the assessment of commodities like flour and sugar so that arrangements for their availability can be made in advance taking into account of their future demand.

PM Imran called on all chief secretaries to ensure the implementation of the price lists and called on relevant authorities to take action against negligent officers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos