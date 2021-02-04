Pakistan SC takes note of Rs 500 million funds to lawmakers by Imran Khan





Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent announcement to grant Rs 500 million in development funds to lawmakers ahead of Senate elections.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the two-judge bench composed of Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Maqbool Baqar highlighted paragraph 52 of the SC judgment of December 5, 2013, rendered during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), regarding a prime minister’s discretion to allocate funds.

Judge Isa has sent a notice to Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and the Advocates General for a response on this matter.

“If these funds prove to be constitutionally correct, we will close this deal,” Judge Isa said.

“However, if the decision has not been taken in accordance with the Constitution, we will take action against it,” he added.

“In such a case, the case will be sent back to the chief justice to constitute a bench to initiate legal proceedings,” he said, adjourning the case until February 10.

Meanwhile, the main Pakistani opposition parties have criticized Imran Khan for giving 500 million rupees in development funds as a “political bribe” to every lawmaker ahead of the senatorial elections.

The leaders of the PPP and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called the announcement another turnaround by the Prime Minister, recalling that, while in opposition, Khan used to denounce “l ‘act of distribution of development funds’. Among lawmakers, Dawn reported.

On January 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a meeting of the parliamentary party, announced a subsidy of Rs 500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies under the “sustainable development objectives”.

Elections to the upper chamber of the bicameral parliament are expected to take place in March, when the six-year term of 52 out of 104 senators will expire.

