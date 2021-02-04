Turkish state media mark Jews in Biden administration with Israeli flag





The official Turkish news agency Anadolu tweeted a list of Jews in the new Biden administration and tagged them with an Israeli flag in an anti-Semitic post that draws on a series of articles and commentator blasts in Turkey targeting American Jews. “High number of Jews in Biden’s team,” Anadolu pointedly claimed that the subject had received “wide coverage in the Israeli press.” In fact, the story naming people of Jewish heritage in the new US administration was based on a January 20 article in the JTA. told viewers that Jews in the administration were somehow suspect and linked to Israel. Turkish media did not pick Buddhists, Catholics, Muslims or other groups and add flags of a foreign nation to posts about them. – Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 3, 2021 The post included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General candidate Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, CIA Director Avril Haines, Head of State -Major Ronald Klain and other key officials like Wendy Sherman. and David Cohen. “Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and Treasury Minister Janet Yellen are the top names of Jewish origin preferred by Biden and well known to the public,” the article said following a post on the social media site. Clash Report on January 24, which frequently posts pro-Ankara tweets about Turkish military successes, and posted that Jews were “over-represented” in the Biden administration. On January 9, the pro-government far-right Yeni Safak newspaper published an article claiming that Jews control America and the Biden administration. “America is a guinea pig for Jewish power, from which the Jews produced and legitimized their hegemony in the world. Jews have used America as a guinea pig for almost a century: there is no people like the American people, there is no state like the American state, ”the article proclaims. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} While the pro-government media in Ankara may say they are only reporting the “number” of Jews in the U.S. government, they have not had similar reports targeting the Trump administration. The Turkish government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been anti-Biden and has also compared Israel to the Nazis. Turkey welcomes Hamas, which is planning terrorist attacks from Turkey. Turkey’s ruling party and Hamas are both linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood both have a history of pushing anti-Semitic plots, including those linked to the Nazis and the Zion elders hoax. Former Malaysian leader Mahathis Mohammed, also an ally of anti-Israel extremists and the Turkish leader, pushed the same anti-Semitic concepts. He once told an Islamic rally that the Jews “rule the world by proxy” and claimed that the Jews were behind wars across the world. Mohammed, however, received invitations from Columbia, Oxford and Cambridge universities, then denied the Holocaust and accused Jews of being “hooked on the nose” at the time of his university talks. activists as “deviants” and increasingly resembling the Iranian regime in anti-gay rhetoric. A Turkish summer camp in 2019 taught children to shout “death to the Jews.” And yet Turkey has also commemorated the Holocaust recently and has historically housed Jews in previous centuries. But while Turkey’s current rulers frequently use the Holocaust as a benchmark, it often accuses Israel of acting like the Nazis and claims that European countries treat Muslims as they once treated Jews. Urkey is the world’s largest jailer of journalists, so the fact that its pro-government media can openly publish anti-Semitic articles indicates state support and approval. Hate of the Biden administration, Israel, gay rights, Kurdish activists, leftist students, and Jews seems to blend into a conspiratorial vision in Ankara.







