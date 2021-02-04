How China twisted the Covid narrative: The Tribune India

Yogesh gupta

Former Ambassador

On February 7, 2020, Chinese internet censors experienced an unusual and deeply upsetting trend: They felt they were losing control. News of the death of a doctor, Li Wenliang, who had exposed the Covid-19 epidemic in Wuhan, had brought grief to people and sharply criticized the government’s efforts to suppress annoying information on social media.

Senior officers in the censorship department, according to reports in the US media, have been ordered to send out thousands of secret directives to manipulate online speech. They were told to remove the embarrassing news, fake online commentators were asked to flood social sites with distracting gossip, trolls were instructed to flood social media with online gossip, and security forces were instructed to flood social media with online gossip. deployed to muzzle annoying voices.

Within days, powerful censors reshaped the narrative by removing much of the negativity about how government is run from the public domain.

The virus appeared in Wuhan in December 2019; Initially, the city authorities dragged their feet, awaiting instructions from Beijing while pressuring whistleblower doctors to keep quiet.

Much of the delay took place as information traveled through the vast labyrinth of the Chinese Communist Party pending a decision from its leader Xi Jinping. Once he made the decision, Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was cordoned off on January 23, 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The most miserable thing was not death, but trying to get medical treatment,” recalls a resident of the city according to a Chinese media report. A friend of his died of lung cancer in February because he couldn’t get transportation to hospitals, which were overwhelmed and turning away patients. Another resident recounted how her “mother was put in a body bag while she was still breathing”.

According to an investigation by the Chinese Center for Disease Control in April 2020, around 4.5 lakh people have contracted Covid-19, around nine times more than the 50,0008 people reported in official media; the official death figure is 3,800, although the unofficial figures are much higher as authorities have refused to report some deaths to Covid to keep the numbers low.

Most of those who died from Covid were cremated by officials; even today, many Chinese do not know where their family members are buried.

Some locals, such as citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who tried to report on the first experiences of Wuhan residents during the lockdown, were arrested for “causing quarrels and causing unrest” and jailed for four years.

Mass quarantines, the systematic use of artificial intelligence in contact tracing and the complete cessation of most activities of daily living have been credited with controlling the virus.

President Xi Jinping, who had kept a low profile during the virus’s initial spread, triumphantly arrived in Wuhan in March 2020 to proclaim victory over the virus.

The world would have celebrated China’s success in controlling Covid-19 if it had timely shared information with the international community on the origin of the virus and taken action to control the travel of its tourists with the virus abroad.

At the very least, he expected the Chinese government to behave more materially to respond to its criticism of the early handling of the virus rather than threatening other countries, forgetting that China was the cause of the enormous devastation and global deaths.

China has tried to blunt global criticism by sending masks, respirators, ventilators and medicine to countries. When some, including the United States, Spain, Brazil and the Philippines, complained about substandard products sold by Chinese companies, the latter attributed them to “improper use”.

China’s global image declined sharply in 2020 due to its arrogant behavior.

After controlling the coronavirus early and reviving its economy, China is now peddling a new narrative – that its centralized authoritarian model, which can effectively mobilize government agencies, businesses and individuals, is better and more efficient than the democratic system.

This argument is simplistic because it obscures the untold miseries and hardships the Chinese people endured after the lockdown was imposed. Additionally, historically, countries, including China, have achieved high growth rates when they have followed market reforms in a liberal environment, not those which have reached new heights of authoritarianism.

After Xi Jinping arrived in 2012, China’s growth rates declined. While China may have achieved 2.3% GDP growth in 2020 (official claim), much of that growth came from Chinese financing of infrastructure, real estate, public industries and exports, fueled by debt. Growth in retail sales, a measure of ordinary people’s purchases, declined 4.6% in December 2020, indicating that Chinese domestic consumption had declined as the pandemic raged.

China’s unbalanced economic recovery and low-quality growth represent a great lost opportunity for ordinary Chinese struggling with high unemployment, stagnant or low wage growth, and low purchasing power. As the state and its upper crust grow richer, prosperity is not spilling over enough to the middle and lower classes.

There have been criticisms in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines made by a Chinese company, Sinovac. Beijing, which had hoped to refine its scientific credentials on par with the West, is furious again, complaining of reasoned criticism. As part of its vaccine diplomacy, China is exporting 500 million doses of vaccine this year, given global shortages.

In early 2021, there was another outbreak of Covid-19 in parts of China. Authorities cracked down on their familiar “ hard locks ”, including the suspension of rail and air transport.

Has China learned from its handling of the pandemic in 2020 and will it act better in the future? Some Chinese analysts are not sure.

China is used to not telling the “truth” and unless the “upper system” changes, the situation would remain the same, they say.