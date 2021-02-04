PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations today: everything you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident on Thursday by videoconference. The Prime Minister will also issue a postage stamp on this occasion. “The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in the 75 districts of the state (Uttar Pradesh) from February 4 and continue until February 4, 2022,” the PMO said. How UP celebrates 100 years of the Chauri Chaura incident? Uttar Pradesh is seeking to set a world record on this occasion, with all of its neighborhoods singing Vande Mataram. A video will be recorded of people singing Vande Mataram’s first stanza in a posture of salvation while paying homage to the martyrs of the Chauri Chaura incident and the struggle for freedom. Essay writing, debate, poetry recitation, painting and other competitions are also held in schools for celebrations throughout the year. In addition, exhibitions, book fairs and other events will also be organized. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called for the incident to be part of the UP school’s curriculum to raise awareness among the younger generation of the sacrifices made by many unsung heroes during the struggle for freedom. Apart from this, students from 400 government and assisted high schools from Gorakhpur Division will be taken on a tour of the Chauri Chaura uprising and related sites. Private schools will be included in due course. What was the Chauri Chaura incident? A milestone in the country’s struggle for independence, the Chauri Chaura incident of 1922 marks the martyrdom of Indian freedom fighters, participating in the non-cooperation movement, who were shot dead by British Indian police. In retaliation, protesters torched the Chauri Chaura police station in then-United Province’s Gorakhpur district (now Uttar Pradesh) on February 4, 1922, killing 22 police officers and three freedom fighters present. A large number of freedom fighters have been tried by the colonial administration and many of them have been executed and many more sentenced to life in prison for this incident. The violent incident had prompted Mahatma Gandhi to cancel the movement.







