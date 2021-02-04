Politics
View: With a new spending budget, Narendra Modi is undermining his greatest strength as chief economic officer
Until this week, that response had been relatively moderate. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government appeared to recognize that there was little they could do to cope with the economic contraction, especially as the pandemic still rages on. Through its actions, the government has implied that any measure to promote well-being and improve growth must rest on a solid macroeconomic foundation.
Next year’s budget, which begins in April, dug a hole in that optimistic narrative. Not only has the budget deficit for the current year exploded to 9.5% of GDP two percentage points higher than the consensus estimate, but it is still tenable for a pandemic next year, the deficit is now expected. reach almost 7%.
The government has in fact abandoned its long-term commitment to reduce the deficit to nearly 3% of GDP, placing itself instead for a slight drop to 4.5% in six years.
Once the pandemic has subsided, India could find itself with a debt-to-GDP ratio north of 90%, compared to the 1970s today. It would be grappling with a persistently high budget deficit and a financial system bogged down by unknown levels of bad debts.
Consumer price inflation has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s target area by 2% to 6% since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown last year. These are, I’m afraid, numbers more associated with Latin American stagnation than your typical Asian tiger.
The government obviously hopes that increased spending will help India get out of this difficult situation. Unfortunately, real growth before the pandemic was already only 4% per year.
Fitch Ratings believes India’s potential growth is 5.1% at best. This will not be enough to cope with the difficult macroeconomic situation in India.
The only way India can get out of this traffic jam is to invest in the country, funding projects that increase the country’s potential growth rate. Yet the government, which already monopolizes domestic financial savings, also appears to want to go to war with global markets.
In his pre-budget survey of the economy, the government’s oldest economist spent an entire chapter attacking rating agencies, a preventative salvo against a possible downgrade in sovereign ratings. Print money without fear, he urged, saying it wouldn’t necessarily lead to inflation and currency degradation if the extra money is put into the right projects.
To paraphrase Tropic Thunder, never go to full MMT. Unlike the United States or China, Indian countries that have no reserve currency or strong growth momentum cannot grow by exploding their debt. They cannot afford to ignore rating agencies because of their supposed bias or to poke fun at the bond markets and just deal with the pressures on currencies. They need to grow to reduce their debt. It’s a very different dynamic.
India is not so attractive that it can be expected that large sums of investment will come in even though the macro numbers look bad and the sovereign rating is junk. We have no history of deflation, we are not reaching the lower limit of zero, quite the contrary, we have an economy prone to high and sustained inflation.
And, finally, if there is a country out there with a government bureaucracy efficient enough to build truly productive assets using sustained deficits, that country is definitely not India. It is still a developing economy, which, especially in difficult times, should be cautious rather than cautious.
Modis’ greatest strength as Chief Economic Officer had been his commitment to fiscal responsibility. Part of this was also visible in this year’s budget which, for example, boasted of a welcome return to transparency about the amount of government borrowing, ending a tradition of rigging that has persisted since the last financial crisis. .
Yet with this new willingness to go into debt, Modi now faces the prospect of leaving India’s macro economy much less secure than when he inherited it. It would indeed be a terrible legacy.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the opinions of www.economictimes.com.)
