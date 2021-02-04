Why Donald Trump could melt (Opinion)





Now that the Senate is set to launch its second impeachment trial, Trump should learn another lesson from McCarthy. The dreaded lawmaker vowed to fight after the political establishment shunned him in 1954 – and his millions of boosters were set to rally again – but instead, the seemingly shameless Republican of Wisconsin quietly decamped in a way that has helped the nation heal. .

Trump’s debt to “Low Blow” Joe was apparent from the start. Instead of solutions, the former president, like the senator, pointed the finger. Attacked, the two bullies aimed wrecking balls at their attackers. When a charge against a fabricated enemy was revealed to be specious, they threw new bombs.

Everyone has made their name a ubiquitous brand. Neither had a master plan other than accumulating and clinging to power. Both have stunned the world and themselves by soaring as far and as fast as them.

Candidate Trump boasted to his supporters in 2016 that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn’t lose a voter.” Sixty-two years earlier, poll pioneer George Gallup offered an eerily similar prediction about McCarthy’s henchmen: “Even if it was known that McCarthy had killed five innocent children, they would probably still agree with him.” . ” The link between the two is more than hypothetical. The bond in the flesh was Roy Marcus Cohn, an ingenious and compelling New York lawyer. In the 1970s, an aging Cohn taught a very young Trump the lessons he had learned a quarter of a century before from his then-boss McCarthy – how to slander opponents and invent grand plots. Trump celebrated his relationship with Cohn, although never, ever with McCarthy. McCarthy has captured the public imagination for exactly as long as Trump – four years. In early 1954, the anti-Communist senator’s favorability scores were higher than those of the anti-immigrant president, with 50% of Americans saying he was doing a good job and his name implanted in public debate as an “ism” that has become synonymous with reckless accusation and guilt by association.

But then McCarthy set his sights on an enemy too big to intimidate, the mighty United States Army, America’s most valiant and sacrosanct institution, and which had just fought a deadly war on the Korean Peninsula. against the Communists.

By the end of the famous Army-McCarthy Senate hearings, the senator’s popularity had fallen to 34%, which is almost exactly where today’s polls place Trump. In December, the Senate finally summoned Spine to convict its rogue colleague. McCarthy was rebellious, calling the Congressional court a “circus,” vowing to “get back to the real job of digging up communism” and even talking about running for president. But he did not do it. Part of it was that he wasn’t well. He had been in and out of Bethesda Naval Hospital with back pain, painful elbow, torn knee, herniated diaphragm, painful gallstones, bleeding gums, blocked sinuses, headache and throbbing hemorrhoids, sore feet and a scarred liver.

His medical records reveal another illness that has worsened alongside his political problems and likely exacerbated his physical problems: drug addiction. He was a drinker in a drinking town. In mid-1956, a year before his death, McCarthy told doctors that “his alcohol consumption was 3 highballs a day.” A neurologist wrote: “Patient is recovering from acute hallucinosis and delirium.”

There was more, however, to this final closing chapter of the Senator’s saga. He realized that it was not just a vote of no confidence that he had lost. His assaults on Dwight D. Eisenhower’s White House ensured that he would be avoided not only there, but also to the military, the State Department, the FBI and even the Post Office.

Newspapers either banned it on page 25, alongside the corset ads, or wrote it out entirely. His colleagues in the Senate too. Being subjected to a punishment so extreme that it had only been inflicted five times in the 165 years of this chamber, meant exchanging the Outlier Badge, which McCarthy had proudly worn from his early days in power, for the stigma of making him the very butt of the President’s jokes.

So although he remained a United States Senator, he did it gently enough that few people would notice. And as he publicly insisted he would run for re-election in Wisconsin, he told a fellow, “John and I have enough money for a small cattle spread in Arizona. I could open a small law firm for my friends and neighbors with my books and degree right there. “

Is there any chance Trump could just melt away as well? It seems inconceivable, but so has McCarthy, who also coveted the limelight and continued to inspire tens of millions of true believers.

What is clear is that the rogue ex-president has already taken several steps further than the outlaw senator has ever taken. McCarthy fought hard and dirty to win positions for himself and his allies, but once lost he accepted the results. And while he delighted in annoying his steadfast followers, he stopped before inciting insurrection.

If the former president continues formally, there is one result that seems certain: He will replace McCarthy as America’s archetypal demagogue, and McCarthyism will be replaced in the American lexicon by an increasingly baffling doctrine – Trumpism.

