Leader says Serbia is proud to give Chinese citizens a vaccine





Serbian leader says he is proud his country became the first in Europe to give its people the COVID-19 vaccine made in China

BELGRADE, Serbia – The Serbian leader on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he was proud that Serbia had become the first European country to offer its people injections made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with Chinese Ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving Sinopharm vaccine, citizens of our country expressed deep confidence in Chinese vaccine and with this also in Chinese state and Chinese experts. It was not the first time that the populist president publicly praised China and its Communist Party leader. Vucic kissed the Chinese flag when China delivered masks and other protective gear in March 2020, and he criticized the European Union for an alleged lack of solidarity at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Vucic was less critical of the EU this time around, although he said he felt ill when he learned that some unnamed member countries had obtained doses of the vaccine several times the number necessary to vaccinate their populations while withholding deliveries to the poorest countries. Although Serbia is officially seeking to join the EU, at the same time it has turned to China and Russia, which have also pledged to supply large quantities of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia. Vucic’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to provide additional doses of Russian vaccine so that Serbian citizens can obtain reliable protection against the coronavirus as soon as possible. “ Vucic also said that Serbia will build a facility with the help of Russian experts to produce the Sputnik V vaccines. There have been widespread concerns in the EU about the safety and efficacy of Chinese and Russian vaccines, as they have not gone through all the required trials before obtaining approval in their country. However, Hungary broke ranks with the EU by granting provisional licenses to Sinopharm and Sputnik V. Russian scientists say Sputnik V appears safe and effective against COVID-19, according to the first results of an advanced study released on Tuesday in a British medical journal. Vaccine delivery is emerging as a foreign policy issue in the Balkans, to which the EU has pledged EU aid in securing vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX Facility , but no vaccine has been issued to date under the program. Serbia managed to buy the Chinese vaccine and smaller quantities of Sputnik V and Pfizer-BioN-Tech vaccines through direct deals, helping the country launch one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in Europe. Vucic urged China on Wednesday to deliver the rest of the vaccines ordered by Serbia as soon as possible. He did not specify the quantity.

