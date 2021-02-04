Greek Defense Chief Says War With Turkey Imminent Three Times | greece, politics





S – The tension was so high in 2020 with Turkey searching for oil and gas off the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​that the two countries were on the brink of war on three occasions, the minister said. Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos. In an interview with Proto Thema newspaper, he said that while the two countries are in exploratory talks on maritime border disputes, as long as there is a threat, “There is no question of demilitarizing the islands. It is closely linked to maintaining the threat. “ Turkey wanted its demand for Greece to withdraw its troops from the Greek islands near the Turkish coast to be on the table as well, but this was rejected by the Greek side of Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. But during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Turkey was so persistent in pushing its plans for an energy hunt that a Turkish research vessel and warships were constantly monitored by the Greek Navy. “There have been three times a universal mobilization of the armed forces,” he said, stressing the extent of their tensions with Turkey while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained belligerence. As for the exploratory talks – a 61st round began on January 25 in Constantinople in a four-hour conversation aimed at being just that – he said of the Turkish side: “We explain to them that we have come to discuss specific issues. on the and that these preliminary discussions take place only on these specific issues, and not on a possible claim that Turkey could make, say the demilitarization of the islands. He added that “Greece’s supreme sovereign right is to protect our national integrity and on this basis we choose to have legal and preventive defense forces on the islands”. He said the navy was at the center of the mobilization “and has drawn closer to the Turkish navy in many cases that we know of. But all the armed forces were ready for any eventuality, from armed planes at bases to army units at the border, ”Greece ready for conflict. “We had a strange certainty that this mobilization would succeed in sending the message of deterrence to the other side. In other words, the opponents would not reach a point of military engagement because they knew they were going to face high costs, ”he said, added Al Arabiya English.

