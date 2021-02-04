Black outfit Mazaris and Moutza at the legislature





ISLAMABAD:

Besides the bill, calling for a constitutional amendment to allow open voting in senatorial elections, Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari has remained at the center of attention of the Treasury and opposition benches for two reasons. extremely different: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised his black suit while the opposition accused him of insulting PPP Agha Rafiullah.

In one of the many pauses in Wednesday’s proceedings, the Foreign Minister laughingly asked Mazari, at whose request she was wearing a black suit while recalling the famous Punjabi song “Aj Kala Jora Pa Sadi Farmaish Te [wear black suit today on my wish]”; it could be heard clearly from the press gallery as three of them burst out laughing. As Mazari told her it was an old costume, Qureshi joked to Chaudhry that she would wear black again today.

The break ended, the session resumed and the slugfest too; the papers were torn and thrown in the air; the speaker’s desk was surrounded; books were again mercilessly struck on desks to disrupt proceedings, whistles were whistled and at one point Rafiullah claimed that Mazari had waved number 5 at him; take it as Moutza – an insulting and contemptuous gesture made with fingers splayed and palms pushed forward, traditional in Greece.

Rafiullah was furious; he refused to tolerate it; brought the matter to everyone’s attention and the commotion almost turned into a feud when two PTI MPs, including Malik Anwar Taj, accused him of throwing papers at President Asad Qaiser. Rafiullah denied the allegation and again called Moutza’s attention to the household. Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also expressed his displeasure at the insulting gesture, regretted the behavior of the Treasury banks and reminded them that they do not have the total number needed to make a constitutional amendment. On the other hand, when given the floor, Mazari alleged that Rafiullah cursed her and threw papers in Qaiser’s face.

In Wednesday’s session, the opposition practically demonstrated how they could disrupt proceedings even when a hat trick of signaling quorum could not yield the desired result: ending the session before the vote could start on Bill, 2020 – seeking to end the use of the secret ballot in Senate elections through amendments to s.59 (2), s.63 (1) (c) and s.226 of the Constitution. PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the proceedings would not be allowed if the prime minister and members of the Treasury continued the assassination of the opposition figure, saying that if 20 to 22 people could donate difficult times in the assembly of former dictator Pervez Musharraf, then, surely, the opposition has more strength. than that in NA now.

Amid the ruckus, Iqbal accused the speaker of being biased and of not letting the opposition voice their opinion. Iqbal threw the gauntlet at Qaiser, asking him to confirm whether the PML-N had its fair share of the warning notices and adjournment motions taken over the past 2.5 years. In response, Qaiser accepted his challenge and invited him to visit his secretariat and verify the numbers.

Calling the bill a “constitutional package for the friends of Imran Khan,” Iqbal joked that the way Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was sent to Burma, the “Mang Tang government” could also be sent. He did not say whether this would happen because of martial law or the commotion in the streets. He also accused the PTI of horse trading during the secret ballot of the motion of censure against the president of the upper house Sadiq Sanjrani.

As Iqbal sat and Murad Saeed spoke, the latter accused the former of nepotism and of hiding behind CPEC and China when asked to explain the financial problems of some projects in his tenure. . The opposition rose again; used the books and papers to make noise and this continued until the end of the session. Saeed wasn’t in the mood to leave the ground either; he continued his speech despite Qureshi, Chaudhry and other PTI lawmakers asking him to help them create an atmosphere where both sides could be heard as well.

In the end, neither the bill nor any other matter could be properly discussed and the meeting was adjourned Thursday at 11 am.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos