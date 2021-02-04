Biden set to increase refugee admissions to U.S. after Trump cut





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is preparing to inform Congress and others that it will dramatically increase refugee admissions to the United States.

Officials and those familiar with the matter say Biden plans to announce this week that he will increase the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States to more than eight times the level at which the Trump administration has leash.

Former President Donald Trump drastically reduced the refugee admissions ceiling to just 15,000 before stepping down. The Bidens plan would bring that number to 125,000, an increase of 15,000 from the high ceiling set by former President Barack Obama before leaving office.

Officials and others, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement, said Biden would make his plan public during a visit to the State Department on Thursday.

Biden can also process asylum claims from Hong Kong residents there, according to an official. He has indicated during his campaign that he wants to offer protection to those persecuted by the Chinese government.

The sources said Biden would not necessarily replace the all-time high of 15,000 Trump set for the current budget year. Instead, the figure of 125,000 would be proposed for the budget year starting October 1. The president is required by law to consult Congress first on his plans before making a decision.

Advocates had said the backlog of tens of thousands of cases by the Trump administration made Bidens’ goal of resettling 125,000 refugees this year unlikely. Rebuilding the pipeline will take time. More than a third of U.S. resettlement offices have been forced to close in the past four years with the drop in refugee arrivals and hundreds of workers have been made redundant.

But some say Biden shouldn’t wait to raise the annual admissions goal.

We hope President Biden will dramatically increase the goal of admitting refugees immediately, as he has consistently pledged to do during the election campaign, said Sunil Varghese of the New York-based International Refugee Assistance Project. The president has the power to increase the number of mid-year refugee admissions to address the many humanitarian crises around the world, including those that have emerged or have recently intensified, such as the situation to which are confronted pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Another issue that could be addressed Thursday is a review of verification procedures, officials and others said.

The Trump administration had put in place extreme background checks that shut down the program, advocates say.

The Trump administration has also reduced eligibility this year, restricting refugees selected for resettlement to certain categories, including those persecuted because of religion and Iraqis whose assistance in the United States puts them at risk.

Biden is expected to remove these categories at some point and the program will resume using the long-standing referral system of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which makes selections based on a person who needs to be resettled.

___

Watson reported from San Diego.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Bidens plan is an increase of 15,000, not 10,000, from Obamas’ highest cap.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos