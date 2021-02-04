Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to make his first official trip to Indonesia to meet Joko Widodo, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories





PETALING JAYA (THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make his first official overseas trip on Thursday, February 4. His trip to Indonesia at the special invitation of President Joko Widodo will be his first official visit to the country since taking office last March. “Several important issues concerning the interests of the two countries require further discussion and mutual understanding such as economic cooperation, regional and bilateral security, as well as joint efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. “The two leaders have agreed to meet face to face,” Wisma Putra said in a statement. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Wisma Putra said Muhyiddin ordered his visit to be less than 24 hours. “In order to meet the logistical requirements, the Indonesian president had personally requested that the official place of the visit be held at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta instead of Istana Bogor, in West Java,” he said. The Malaysian leader will be accompanied by a small delegation including Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein – who will hold a discussion with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi – and a small group of senior officials. Mr. Muhyiddin is due to meet Mr. Joko early on Friday and perform prayers at the Baiturrahim Mosque after the meeting. He will be entitled to a lunch before returning to Malaysia the same day and placed in compulsory quarantine. The two leaders will hold discussions to address common challenges of the pandemic, including cooperation in several key areas. Among them are efforts to fight international discrimination against Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil and transboundary haze. The potential involvement of Malaysian companies to ensure the successful implementation of Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan will also be on the agenda. Regarding the pandemic, Wisma Putra said the two countries would seek ways to step up negotiations on the reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) for official and business travel. “It is important to stress that this negotiation will deliberate on the standard operating procedure (SOP) which can be agreed by the two countries,” the statement said. However, Wisma Putra said RGL would not be implemented immediately as it would be subject to Covid-19 status and approval by the relevant health authorities in both countries. Mr. Muhyiddin will also seek to acquire best practices in the use of Covid-19 vaccines in Indonesia, as the country has started its vaccination rollout program. “This knowledge sharing initiative will benefit Malaysia with its own vaccination program due to start soon,” he said. With the contribution of The Straits Times







